Samsung Galaxy Watch | Smarten your wrist with this wearable

To get started, on your phone download and install the Galaxy Wearable app, open the app on your device and follow the instructions to pair your watch.

Smartwatches are no longer geeky, but a style statement these days. True, many people like to wear them for their “flaunt value”; however, an increasing number are making judicious use of these for a healthier lifestyle—tracking fitness-related metrics, phone notifications, calorie consumption, sleep tracking, etc. South Korean consumer electronics giant Samsung has introduced a new range of Galaxy wearables designed for millennials and Gen Z. These are the Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit and Fit e wearable devices. Our trial unit was the Galaxy Watch Active, it retails for Rs 19,990; we take a look at some of its key features and performance.

Also read| Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Top prepaid plans under Rs 200

A beautiful wrist gear and a complete head-turner, Galaxy Watch Active is intended for fashion-forward consumers, who are in pursuit of a healthier lifestyle. I have been using the Galaxy Watch Active for the past few days and queries about this new wrist wear have been plenty. It comes with sporty new design that is thin, light and versatile. The watch is available in four unique colours – Black, Silver, Rose Gold and Deep Green. The best part, the device’s user interface is pretty easy to navigate.

To get started, on your phone download and install the Galaxy Wearable app, open the app on your device and follow the instructions to pair your watch. Select a stylish watch face, and choose a sporty strap in a range of different colours to match your own unique style. I chose an analog watch face. It is compatible with both Android and iOS systems and offers real-time coaching, indoor/outdoor activity tracking and features third-party apps such as Under Armour, Spotify and Strava.

Galaxy Watch Active takes a holistic approach to monitoring all that matter most. Its exercise, sleep, stress and health tracking features make this Samsung watch a personal lifestyle coach for those seeking a healthier body and mind. Take for instance, its blood pressure monitoring feature that is something new the Galaxy wearable line; it puts smarter blood pressure (BP) tracking right on your wrist. Simply download My BP Lab, the research app jointly developed with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), directly to Galaxy Watch Active to monitor BP and keep better track of your health every day. Currently the app is collecting and analysing the data for more accurate tracking and once established, will give accurate results for BP monitoring.

Then, managing stress is now less stressful with Stress Tracker. You can keep your stress levels in check, for instance, by commencing breathing exercises to bring you back in balance directly from the stress widget. You can use your voice to control Galaxy Watch Active with Bixby’s voice capabilities which enable you to make calls or send messages without ever picking up your phone.

Perhaps the most widely used feature is Easy Fitness Tracking; you can choose your activity and get started. It’s as easy as that. Galaxy Watch Active keeps up with you by auto-detecting when you run, bike, row, use the elliptical trainer, or start a dynamic workout. You can manually engage in more than 39 activities, set daily goals and monitor your progress.

Overall, Galaxy Watch Active is one of the most good-looking wrsit wears I have come across. It is a well-sorted connected device that tracks activities with accuracy. Pricing is pretty good as well, hence strongly recommended for the gadget-savvy lot.