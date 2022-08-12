Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro India prices revealed; pre-bookings to start from August 16

Samsung, today, announced Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro prices in India. Both smartwatches were launched globally on August 10. While the Watch 5 price in India will start from Rs 27,999, the Watch 5 Pro will start at Rs 44,999. Samsung will offer both Bluetooth and LTE options. Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro pre-bookings in India will start from August 16, same day as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

SAMSUNG GALAXY WATCH 5, GALAXY WATCH 5 PRO PRICES IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

The Galaxy Watch 5 will come in 40mm and 44mm sizes with or without LTE. The 40mm Watch 5 with Bluetooth price in India is set at Rs 27,999. A version with LTE will set you back by Rs 32,999. The 40mm Watch 5 will come in as many as three colours— Graphite, Pink Gold and Silver.

The 44mm Watch 5 with Bluetooth price in India is set at Rs 30,999. A version with LTE will set you back by Rs 35,999. The 44mm Watch 5 will come in Graphite, Sapphire and Silver.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will come in sole 45mm with or without LTE in two colourways— Black Titanium and Gray Titanium. The 45mm Watch 5 Pro with Bluetooth price in India is set at Rs 44,999. A version with LTE will set you back by Rs 49,999.

Samsung will offer an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 on Watch 5 Pro and Rs 3,000 on Watch 5 on “all leading banks” transactions.

Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro pre-booking in India starts from August 16 across Samsung.com and leading online and offline retail stores. Pre-booking the Watch 5 series will make you eligible to get the Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds worth Rs 11,999 at a special price of Rs 2,999. Samsung is yet to announce the exact sale date of the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro in the country.

SAMSUNG GALAXY WATCH 5, GALAXY WATCH 5 PRO SPECS RUNDOWN

The Watch 5 has an armor aluminum casing while the Watch 5 Pro comes is made of Titanium. The pro model also has a new magnetic D-buckle sport band. There is no physical rotating dial in any of these smartwatches. Both feature Sapphire Crystal Super AMOLED displays.

While the 40mm Watch 5 has a 1.2-inch display, its 44mm version comes with a 1.4-inch screen. The 45mm Watch 5 Pro also has a 1.44mm display.

Under the hood, you get Samsung’s dual core Exynos W920 chip and Wear OS 3.5 software.

Like the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, the Watch 5 series also comes with a BioActive Sensor that enables a host of fitness and health tracking combining an optical heart rate sensor (PPG), electrical heart rate sensor, and a bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA) sensor. Expectedly, they come with a slew of sports modes and other smarts, including more granular sleep tracking.

The Watch 5 Pro has a 590mAh battery. The 40mm Watch 5 has a 284mAh while the 44mm version has a 410mAh battery. Both smartwatches are 5ATM and IP68 certified.

