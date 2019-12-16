Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G review: Daily assistant on your wrist

In terms of the design, the case size and shape is 46mm, the smartwatch is somewhat heavy but certainly not uncomfortable around the wrist.

If you haven’t noticed, conventional watches that just tell the time are fast becoming obsolete. Instead, an increasing number of people prefer to wear fitness bands/trackers and smartwatches for the simple reason that they connect with our mobile devices and alert us on incoming notifications (SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook etc), have a calendar, an alarm and much more. Many people have entirely done away with wearing a watch, but the fact is a good watch looks great on anyone’s wrist. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G is the show-stealer here; a powerful smartwatch for those who want to do it all – and look good while doing it. The best part, it has features of a smartwatch and the natural feeling of an analog watch. What’s more, you can make and receive calls even without your phone.

I have been wearing the Rs. 30,990 Galaxy Watch 4G (Silver, 46mm, Bluetooth + LTE) for almost a month now. There’s another 42mm Midnight Black, Rose Gold variant available for Rs. 28,490. Trust me, most of us (myself included) are not tech nerds and fitness freaks and this Samsung device will appeal to the mass consumer. It is comfortable to wear and compatible with most smartphones to track your daily activity and perform many more functions. Its 5 ATM water resistance and military standard durability allows you to be more active outdoors, enduring through tough conditions. Plus with a long lasting battery life on a single charge, Galaxy Watch can manage calls, music, and more with a battery made to last.

In the box, you will get the Galaxy Watch 4G, travel adapter, wireless charging pad and one additional watch strap. In terms of the design, the case size and shape is 46mm, the smartwatch is somewhat heavy but certainly not uncomfortable around the wrist.

In order to get started, download and install the Galaxy Wearable app your phone from the Google Play store. Use the watch with a smartphone running Android 5.0 or higher and RAM 1.5GB above. Open the app on your device and follow the instructions to pair your watch. Once you are through this process and want to power on the watch, press the right lower button. The watch will vibrate and will come to life in a few seconds. Trust me, a round face, watch hand shadowing and ticking sound give it the feel of a real watch.

An always-on-watch, there’s no need to press a button or turn the bezel on Galaxy Watch to show the time. You can set the sAMOLED display to show at all times, letting you see the time whether it’s day or night. With advanced wellness features and fitness tracking, it helps you achieve health goals as well as answer calls, respond to text messages, use GPS mapping, stream music and more, all from the wrist, and all without a smartphone in the pocket. For instance, when a notification or alert arrives for an important text, email or app update, a gentle buzz lets you know right away. Users can also start and end their day with morning and evening briefings to help stay on top of reminders, weather and their latest schedule.

Galaxy Watch’s advanced fitness tracking features keep the user motivated, and on track. It automatically tracks six of the most popular exercises—walking, running, cycling, elliptical machine, rowing, and dynamic workouts—and features 21 new indoor exercises from a selection of 39 activities.

With Samsung Health, you can expand on Galaxy Watch’s existing features to track and log your health in even greater detail, including heart rate and calories.

Galaxy Watch is designed to help users track food and water intake as well. Samsung makes music and multimedia control even easier on Galaxy Watch with Spotify, allowing users to listen to songs offline or without a smartphone. Put simply, your music travels with you wherever you go. It tracks your sleep quality, creating a log including four stages of sleep. It also monitors your stress levels (I explored this the most) to assist you with reduction through guided breathing.

Galaxy Watch comes with GPS so you know where you are and where you are going. Added to this, are a built-in altimeter and barometer for when you need to take it off the beaten track. From displaying smartphone notifications to monitoring your physical activity, the Galaxy Watch 4G smartwatch certainly does a lot more than just tell time. It performs well and has a thoughtful design going for it. Buy it to impress your friends and colleagues.

Estimated street price: Rs. 30,990