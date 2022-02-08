Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic to get Google Assistant support in coming months

Currently, Bixby is the only voice assistant on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.

Samsung doesn’t have any definite timeline when it would bring Google Assistant to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic even though they’re almost 6-months old now. If you’re someone waiting patiently for an update, there’s some good news and some bad news. The feature is still under the works, which is to say, Samsung will launch it at some point. We just don’t know when.

Today, while announcing a couple of new updates for its current-gen smartwatches that are all set to roll out soon— after the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event—Samsung reiterated its commitment to bringing more Google apps to them including support for Google Assistant which will be available in the coming months. Currently, Bixby is the only voice assistant on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.

Samsung said users will “soon” also be able to stream music over Wi-Fi or LTE from the YouTube Music app on the Watch 4.

Samsung has worked closely with Google to bring Wear OS—this is version 3.0—to the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. This entails many things, but the most significant update is native support for Google Play Store which means you can download and install many more apps, including Google Maps and Google Pay on these smartwatches.

While users will have to wait some more time for Google Assistant, in the meantime, Samsung is adding a slew of other features to the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic such as interval training for cyclists and runners, a new sleep coaching programme with cartoon animals, and new body composition insights. The smartwatches will also get new watch faces and a new line of straps in burgundy and cream, and fabric and link bracelet styling.