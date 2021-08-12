Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic launched with One UI Watch 3, BioActive Sensor and more

So far, the company has not indicated when it intends to sell the watch in India and at what price.

Samsung has unveiled two smartwatches namely- Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic recently. At its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11, the South Korean giant launched the two sleek smartwatch models along with two foldable smartphones- Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. What makes the new smartwatches exciting is the fact that the watches will run on the new Wear OS that Google had announced with Samsung in May this year. In addition to the new operating system, the smartwatches will have Samsung’s latest One UI Watch custom skin. Both the smartwatches will run on the One UI Watch 3 that is based on the Wear OS. Take a look at the features and price of the two smartwatches.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The price of the Bluetooth variant of the Galaxy Watch 4 is about $249.99 (roughly Rs 18,600) whereas the LTE model will cost the buyers $299.99 (Rs 22,300). Made of aluminium, the watch has two size versions- 40mm and 44mm. So far as the colours are concerned, the 40mm size is available in Black, Pink Gold, and Silver colours whereas the 44 mm variant is available in Black, Green, and Silver colours. So far as the display of the smartwatch is concerned, the 40 mm variant will have a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a 396×396 pixels resolution. On the other hand, the 44 mm variant of the watch will have 1.4-inch AMOLED display with the (450×450 pixels). On the safety front, both the variants of the watch have been provided with Gorilla Glass DX protection. The smartwatches have also been equipped with 1.5 GB RAM along with 16 GB storage capability.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

On the price front the classic model is a bit more expensive as the Bluetooth variant of the watch costs about $349.99 (Rs 26,000) whereas the LTE model will cost about $399.99 (Rs 29,700). Designed in a stainless-steel frame, the watch is available in two size variants namely- 42 mm and 46 mm. Both the variants of the watch-42mm and 46mm- will be available in Black and Silver shades. The display model for the Classic model matches that of the Galaxy Watch 4 model as the 42 mm variant will have a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with the (450×450 pixels) whereas the 46 mm variant will have 1.4-inch AMOLED display with the (450×450 pixels). On the safety front and RAM/storage aspect, both the models have identical features.

The company has started the sale of the newly launched smartwatches across different countries of the world from its select shopping partners. So far, the company has not indicated when it intends to sell the watch in India and at what price.

The other key highlight of both Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic apart from the software is the hardware. Both come with a proprietary BioActive Sensor enables a host of fitness and health tracking combining an optical heart rate sensor (PPG), electrical heart rate sensor, and a bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA) sensor. The watches also support electrocardiogram (ECG). Expectedly, they come with a slew of sports modes and other smarts,