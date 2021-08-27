Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Buds 2 launched in India: features, price, other details

laxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Buds 2 will start shipping from September 10.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Buds 2 in India. The Galaxy Watch 4 series, which spawns two models, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, price in India starts at Rs 23,999. The Galaxy Buds 2 will meanwhile cost Rs 11,999 in the country. Like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Buds 2 will also start shipping starting September 10 with pre-booking starting from August 30.

Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Buds 2 India prices, availability details

The Galaxy Watch 4 will be available in 40- and 44mm sizes with and without cellular LTE. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will come in 42- and 46mm sizes again, with and without cellular LTE.

The Bluetooth-only 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 will cost Rs 23,999 while its 44mm version will sell for Rs 26,999. A version with LTE will start at Rs 28,999 (40mm) going all the way to Rs 31,999 (44mm). The 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 will come in Pink, Gold, Black and Silver. The 44mm Galaxy models will come in Black, Green and Silver.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G unboxing and first look: Design, specs, features, and everything to know

The Bluetooth-only 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will cost Rs 31,999 while its 46mm version will sell for Rs 34,999. A version with LTE will start at Rs 36,999 (42mm) going all the way to Rs 39,999 (46mm). The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will come in Black and Silver.

The Galaxy Buds 2 will be available in Graphite, White, Olive Green and Lavender at a price of Rs 11,999.

The Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Buds 2 will be available for pre-booking on Samsung.com and across leading online and offline retail stores starting August 30. Samsung will offer an e-voucher worth Rs 6,000 and Rs 3,000 on pre-booking Galaxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Buds 2 respectively. These consumers will also be eligible for cashback offers worth Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,200 on pre-booking the Galaxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung has announced.

The Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Buds 2 will be available for buying from September 10.

Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Buds 2 India specs, features

The key USP of the Galaxy Watch 4 series is the software, Wear OS, which Samsung has “co-created” with Google. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has the company’s signature rotating dial while the Galaxy Watch 4 does this via software. The other key highlight of the Galaxy Watch 4 series is its body composition measurement smarts that will allow users to capture 2,400 data points with up to 98% accuracy. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 4 series also features “advanced” sleep management tools including the ability to detect snores.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G unboxing and first look: Design, specs, features, and everything to know

As for the Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung is calling them its “smallest and lightest earbuds yet.” These feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a two-way speaker and a three-mic system.