Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Buds 2 launched in India: features, price, other details

Galaxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Buds 2 will start shipping from September 10.
Samsung has launched the Galaxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Buds 2 in India. The Galaxy Watch 4 series, which spawns two models, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, price in India starts at Rs 23,999. The Galaxy Buds 2 will meanwhile cost Rs 11,999 in the country. Like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Buds 2 will also start shipping starting September 10 with pre-booking starting from August 30.
Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Buds 2 India prices, availability details
The Galaxy Watch 4 will be available in 40- and 44mm sizes with and without cellular LTE. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will come in 42- and 46mm sizes again, with and without cellular LTE.
- Samsung Galaxy M32 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC launched in India: Specs, price, and everything to know
- Samsung announces three-year investment plan to expand into AI, robotics, semiconductors, other industries
- Samsung S Pen Fold Edition, S Pen Pro and Galaxy Z Fold 3 flip cover with pen India prices revealed
The Bluetooth-only 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 will cost Rs 23,999 while its 44mm version will sell for Rs 26,999. A version with LTE will start at Rs 28,999 (40mm) going all the way to Rs 31,999 (44mm). The 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 will come in Pink, Gold, Black and Silver. The 44mm Galaxy models will come in Black, Green and Silver.
Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G unboxing and first look: Design, specs, features, and everything to know
The Bluetooth-only 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will cost Rs 31,999 while its 46mm version will sell for Rs 34,999. A version with LTE will start at Rs 36,999 (42mm) going all the way to Rs 39,999 (46mm). The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will come in Black and Silver.
The Galaxy Buds 2 will be available in Graphite, White, Olive Green and Lavender at a price of Rs 11,999.
The Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Buds 2 will be available for pre-booking on Samsung.com and across leading online and offline retail stores starting August 30. Samsung will offer an e-voucher worth Rs 6,000 and Rs 3,000 on pre-booking Galaxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Buds 2 respectively. These consumers will also be eligible for cashback offers worth Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,200 on pre-booking the Galaxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung has announced.
The Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Buds 2 will be available for buying from September 10.
Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Buds 2 India specs, features
The key USP of the Galaxy Watch 4 series is the software, Wear OS, which Samsung has “co-created” with Google. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has the company’s signature rotating dial while the Galaxy Watch 4 does this via software. The other key highlight of the Galaxy Watch 4 series is its body composition measurement smarts that will allow users to capture 2,400 data points with up to 98% accuracy. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 4 series also features “advanced” sleep management tools including the ability to detect snores.
Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G unboxing and first look: Design, specs, features, and everything to know
As for the Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung is calling them its “smallest and lightest earbuds yet.” These feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a two-way speaker and a three-mic system.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.