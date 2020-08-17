Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live with ANC launched in India; specs, price and everything to know

Samsung has confirmed that it is bringing the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live to India.

Days after launching them at its Unpacked virtual event, Samsung has confirmed that it is bringing the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live to India. While the Galaxy Watch 3 is successor to the original Galaxy Watch from two years ago, the Galaxy Buds Live belongs to an all-new product category, though they do follow in the footsteps of the Galaxy Buds+. The Galaxy Buds Live will be available in India from August 25 at a price of Rs 14,990. The Galaxy Watch 3 will be available from August 27 at a starting price of Rs 29,990.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The Galaxy Watch 3 retains Samsung’s signature rotating “physical” bezel which allows you to control the entire smartwatch without even tapping on the touchscreen. The smartwatch, as expected, is based on Tizen OS. The big highlight with the Galaxy Watch 3 is the larger screen size (1.4-inch) and yet somehow Samsung has been able to make this thing smaller in terms of all-round proportions. The Galaxy Watch 3 will come in 41- and 45-mm sizes.

The other big highlight comes in fitness tracking. The Galaxy Watch 3 has an SpO2 tracker and it can also track your VO2 max during exercise. Samsung is also updating the sleep tracking feature on the Galaxy Watch 3. Plus, the Galaxy Watch 3 can also track blood pressure, though availability of this feature is subject to local medical jurisdiction.

Samsung has launched the 41-mm and 45-mm Galaxy Watch 3 at a price of Rs 29,990 and Rs 32,990, respectively. There will also be an option with LTE as well for Rs 34,490 and Rs 38,990, respectively.

Galaxy Watch 3 41mm will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver colours, while the Galaxy Watch 3 45mm will come in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black colours.

Those who pre-book the Galaxy Watch 3 4G model from Samsung Shop and offline retail stores between August 17 and 26 will be eligible to get the Galaxy Buds Live at a discounted price of Rs 4,990. Those who pre-book the Galaxy Watch 3 Bluetooth model from Samsung Shop, Amazon and Flipkart between August 20 and 26 will be eligible for an instant cashback of Rs 4,500 on the 41mm model and Rs 5,000 on the 45mm model.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Galaxy Buds Live are Samsung’s first TWS earbuds with active noise cancellation. And yes, they look like beans. Samsung is using 12mm drivers here and there are also 3 mics onboard each earbud for seemingly better reception. Battery life is claimed to be up to 5.5 hours and the case is rated to deliver up to 21 hours – and wireless charging is available.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Buds Live at a price of Rs 14,990. They will come in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White colours.