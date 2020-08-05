Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live launched alongside Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Both devices will be available in select markets like the US from August 6.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live were launched during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked virtual event on Wednesday alongside the company’s Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ devices. Both devices will be available in select markets like the US from August 6. While the Galaxy Watch 3 is successor to the original Galaxy Watch (Galaxy Watch 2 does not exist) from two years ago, the Galaxy Buds Live can be considered an all-new category for Samsung though they do follow in the footsteps of the Galaxy Buds+.

The Galaxy Watch 3 retains Samsung’s signature and iconic rotating bezel which allows you to control the entire smartwatch without even tapping on the touch-screen. Samsung always gets it right (the smartwatch is based on Tizen OS) and something similar will be expected from the latest Galaxy Watch as well. The big highlight this time round is the larger screen size (1.4-inch) and yet somehow Samsung has been able to make this thing smaller in terms of all-round proportions. The Galaxy Watch 3 will come in 41- and 45-mm sizes.

The other big highlight comes in fitness tracking. The Galaxy Watch 3 has an SpO2 tracker and it can also track your VO2 max during exercise. Samsung is also updating the sleep tracking smarts on this one. Plus, the Galaxy Watch 3 can also track blood pressure though availability of this feature will be subject to local medical jurisdiction.

Samsung has launched the 41-mm and 45-mm Galaxy Watch 3 at a price of $400 and $430 respectively. There will be an option with LTE as well for $450 and $480 respectively.

As for the Galaxy Buds Live, these are Samsung’s first TWS earbuds with active noise cancellation. And yes, they look like beans. Elsewhere, Samsung is using 12mm drivers here and there are also 3 mics onboard each earbud for better reception. Battery life is claimed to be up to 5.5 hours and the case is rated to deliver up to 21 hours – and wireless charging is available.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Buds Live at a price of $170.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable announced with larger screens, hopefully improved durability