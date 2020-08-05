Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE updates: Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Watch 3 & Galaxy Buds Live incoming

Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Watch 3 & Galaxy Buds Live incoming

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked day is officially here though with multitudes of leaks literally pouring in from across the length and breadth of the internet already, we have some idea about what’s possibly coming. Or scratch that, we already know so much about what’s coming from house Samsung later tonight, we can’t be more excited.

Samsung has confirmed it is gearing as many as five “new” devices that would set the tone for the rest of the year. These five devices will cater to the growing demand of power users in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, something that’s made everybody switch gears and look up to brands like Samsung to “enhance” their productivity. Same reason why Samsung also had to switch gears and go virtual for this Galaxy Unpacked, and hopefully, it would also reflect in the devices being introduced. This is something that Tae Moon Roh who is president and head of mobile communications business at Samsung Electronics has also hinted ahead of D-day.

“In the Next Normal, you will be empowered to live life to the fullest with these devices in your hand (and in your ears, and on your wrist),” he had said in a blog post recently.

Now if somehow, you’ve been able to dodge all the leaks and rumors leading into Galaxy Unpacked tonight, well, we’re expecting Samsung to launch two smartphones, a tablet, a pair of TWS earbuds, and a smartwatch. That’s five devices.

More precisely we’re looking at the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3. The Galaxy Note 20 series will be the star of the show and it is expected to spawn two phones, a vanilla Galaxy Note 20 and another flagship Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will likely be the successor to the Galaxy Fold. The other devices are essentially upgrades to the existing Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Buds+, and Galaxy Watch 2.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked kick-starts at 7:30PM IST and will stream live via Samsung’s official website.

Power – a new form for a new norm. Unpacked on August 5, 2020. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/DtwxXXurNP — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 7, 2020

For everything Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, follow our live blog and stay tuned about everything that Samsung has in store for you (and for the rest of the year).