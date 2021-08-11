Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 today: When and where to watch the event

Watch this space for updates from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: The day for Samsung’s much-awaited Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event is finally here. In a few hours, the South Korean tech giant would unveil its lineup of products for 2021, including what would likely be Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Regardless of what the names would be, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip lineups would be updated during the event this year, and this is also visible in the event invite. Excited to catch all the announcements as they are made? Well, here is when and where you can catch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021.

Also read | Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on August 11: From Galaxy Z Fold 3 to Galaxy Watch 4, everything to expect

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: When to watch

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event is scheduled for August 11, that is today. It will be held at 11 pm KST or Korea time, where Samsung is headquartered. This means that it will be held at 10 am ET or, in India specifically, at 7:30 pm on Wednesday.

Where Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021?

Like last year, or like all of the major tech events since March 2020 actually, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event would also be held virtually. The event would be livestreamed on Samsung’s website, where users can log on to catch the event.

Also read | Samsung announces Exynos W920, chipset that will most likely power the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: What to expect

The next additions to Galaxy Fold and Flip series would be announced at the event, but no new Note would be unveiled, Samsung has confirmed. What is exciting is that the new Fold smartphone would be compatible with the S Pen. Apart from this, Samsung is also very likely to announce the new products in its Samsung Galaxy Watch lineup, with the new devices running on Wear OS 3 – Samsung and Google’s joint smartwatch platform. Last but not the least, Galaxy Buds 2 could also be unveiled during the event, if rumours are to be believed.

But could Samsung be packing a surprise for us that we have not got the wind of yet? Well, only a few hours till we find out!

Watch this space for updates from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021.