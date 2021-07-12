Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 in August: Wondering what to expect at the event? These leaks might give a good idea

However, whether these leaks turn out to be the actual products that Samsung releases or not would only be clear when the smartphone giant holds its Galaxy Unpacked event sometime this summer.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked leak: The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked might just have been robbed of excitement as leaker Evan Blass tweeted some leaks in a series of posts. The event is likely to be a long one since the thread that Blass posted is quite long, including GIFs showing two new foldable Samsung Galaxy phones, two new Galaxy Watches, a set of new Galaxy buds and a new Galaxy FE phone. As per the leak, the event would take place on August 11.

The leaks show the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 from all angles, as well as graphics that seem to be official renders of the rumoured new lineups. It is also rumoured that Z Fold 3 might support the S Pen stylus. Blass leaked graphics of Z Fold 3 in black, white as well as green, and of Z Flip 3 in black, green, gold as well as purple.

GIFs of the renders of rumoured Samsung Galaxy S21 FE were also shared by Blass, and the device could be seen in white, black, yellowish-gray and purple colours. If the device is indeed being released by the smartphone giant, then it is most likely to be a mid-range phone which would serve as an alternative to the more expensive S21, from which it also seems to have taken a lot of inspiration. This could be similar to what Samsung did with S20 and S20 FE.

There has been a lot of speculation around whether the phone would be launched or not, since a report had surfaced last month which stated that the production of the device had been halted by Samsung, in response to which the company said that nothing had yet been determined around the production of the phone and its alleged suspension. However, the leaks by Blass are indicating that the phone would be launched this year.

Apart from the much-awaited phones, Blass has also leaked GIFs of what seem to be two new Samsung Galaxy watches, including one model which seems to match the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The GIF shows the rotating bezel as well as two buttons on the right side of the watch. The GIFs showed the watch in white, black and gray colours, and it is likely the watch would be running on the new smartwatch platform by Samsung and Google.

The second watch that Blass leaked seemed to be the Galaxy Watch Active 4, which does not seem to have rotating rotating bezel, but might be available in two different sizes as per rumours – 44 mm and 40 mm. Gray, white, peace, black and dark green seem to be the colours in which the watch would be available.

He also leaked renders of what seems to be the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, which are rumoured to be equipped with active noise cancellation feature. The GIFs that Blass shared show the buds and the inside of the white case to be available in gray, white as well as purple.

However, whether these leaks turn out to be the actual products that Samsung releases or not would only be clear when the smartphone giant holds its Galaxy Unpacked event sometime this summer.