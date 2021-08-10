Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on August 11: From Galaxy Z Fold 3 to Galaxy Watch 4, everything to expect

At the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event, the tech giant can likely announce the new devices for its foldable phones

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event is set to be held on Wednesday August 11 at 7:30 pm and anticipation is running high. However, thanks to the rumour mill, we have already received a good amount of leaks, and therefore, have a fairly good idea of what Samsung has lined up for its big event. The event, which would once again be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, would see the unveiling of the next lineup of Samsung Galaxy products, and here is what you can expect to see.

Also Read | Samsung announces Exynos W920, chipset that will most likely power the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4

At the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event, the tech giant can likely announce the new devices for its foldable phones – Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip lineups. As per the rumours, Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 would be introduced but would not be upgraded much in terms of design. Most of the updates are expected to be in terms of specifications, with both the new additions likely to have latest specs and features.

The two phones, however, are also expected to come in new colour options, and Flip is probably going to get a reworked outside screen as well as camera housing. A major new feature that Z Fold 3 is set to get, though, is its stylus support, as confirmed by Samsung. Moreover, there would also be no new Note in the lineup in 2021, the company has clarified. Apart from this, Z Flip 3 is likely to have a larger cover display, and as per reports, Samsung might have shrunk the bezels on Flip 3.

Galaxy Watch 4 is also likely to be introduced during the event, probably in two models – Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The latter has also been reported to have a rotating bezel. Both the watches would run on Wear OS 3 – the smartwatch platform that has been developed jointly by Samsung and Google.

Lastly, viewers can expect to be introduced to Galaxy Buds 2, the next truly wireless earbuds from the tech giant. While they are not expected to be vastly different from the previous version in terms of design, new colours and features like better noise reduction can be expected.