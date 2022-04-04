Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Work or play, this slate does it all

Tablets are in demand these days, primarily due to the pandemic and the ensuing disruption that forced people to stay at home. Device makers such as Apple, Asus, Samsung, Nokia, Lenovo and realme have been aggressive in tapping the slate market with their new offerings. Recently, Samsung introduced its Galaxy Tab S8 series that offers good multitasking capabilities, powerful productivity and sophisticated hardware to provide you freedom and flexibility to work and play.

There are three devices here—Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, S8+ and S8 5G. In fact, the Galaxy Tab S8 (our trial unit) can be turned into a portable second monitor with touchscreen capabilities for Galaxy PCs for side-by-side multitasking. Let us check out some of their key features and performance.

Galaxy Tab S8 boasts an 27.81cm (11.0-inch) screen, while Galaxy Tab S8+ adds more screen at 31.50cm (12.-inch). Or, there’s the Tab S8 Ultra, the largest of all at 36.99cm (14.6-inch). Tab S8 is priced at Rs 58,999 for the Wi-Fi variant and Rs 70,999 for the 5G variant. It is available in the 8GB+128GB storage variant, in three sophisticated shades – Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold. In the box, you’ll get the tablet, S Pen, Data Cable (C Type) and Ejection Pin. It does not include a travel adapter. The tablet’s Armor Aluminum casing guards against all sorts of bumps and drops. It weighs a mere 503g and neatly balances impressive durability with a super lightweight, slim design.

Switched on and connected to the home network, the Tab S8 comes to life in an instant. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, 4nm mobile processor that ensures lag-free gaming or seamless multitasking. Its Strap Cover can be rotated 360-degree, letting users hold the tablet in one hand and use it freely in any desired direction.

Moving further, you can explore your artistic side with integrated S Pen that can turn your screen into a canvas. The S Pen has ultra-low latency through which you can write, sketch, doodle or draw anything. Basically, it is multiple tools in one and I really liked the fact that the S Pen gives the user impressive levels of control. The S Pen charging track on the back of the Tab S8 ensures gentle and firm use by means of a magnet. I even liked the Samsung Notes feature in the tablet, the quickest way to jot down all your great ideas in an instant

Interestingly, Tab S8 is also the first Galaxy tablet to support Wi-Fi 6E for hyperfast and secure network connectivity. The enhanced Samsung DeX offers a convenient desktop experience that takes the Tab S8 from tablet mode to desktop mode. For Tab S8, Samsung has also partnered with Google to enhance video calling and live sharing experience for users with Google Duo

Bottom line: The Tab S8 has smooth and fast performance, it has plenty of power for hours of multitasking, playing games, surfing the internet or for lengthy video calls. Camera quality is fine, battery life is good enough to last an entire day. The S Pen offers a good experience as well.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimension: 165.3 x 253.8 x 6.3mm (H x W x D)

Display: 11-inch Cinematic Display, 2560×1600,276 ppi, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, 4nm mobile processor

Operating system: Android 12, One UI 4.1

Memory & storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Camera: 13MP + 6MP rear, 12MP front camera

Battery: 8000mAh, 45W Fast Charging

Estimated street price: Rs 58,999 (Wi-Fi), Rs 70,999 (5G)

You might also be interested in: Apple iPad Air, HP Chromebook X2, Lenovo Yoga Tab 11