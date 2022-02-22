Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 versus Galaxy Tab S8+ versus Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Prices, features compared

Clearly, there’s a lot to unbox.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra pre-bookings in India start today, February 22. The Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 are follow-ups to the Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7 from 2020. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, launching alongside, is meanwhile the biggest tablet that Samsung has ever made. The Galaxy Tab S8 price in India starts at Rs 58,999. The Galaxy Tab S8+ starts at Rs 74,999. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will set you back by Rs 1,08,999 at least.

Clearly, there’s a lot to “unbox”.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 versus Tab S8+ versus Tab S8: What’s same?

Let’s start with the feature set that’s common between the three tablets. They have the same design, for starters. They’re made entirely out of metal. Samsung calls it Armor Aluminium. The core hardware is, also, the same. All the three tablets are powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and boast of fast 120Hz displays. They have two cameras on the back – a 13MP main with autofocus and another 6MP ultra-wide. Rounding off the package are quad AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos support, 45W fast charging, and support for expandable storage by up to 1TB.

Software is similar, too. The Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra run Android 12-based One UI 4.1 with 4 major OS updates and 5 years of security updates guaranteed.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 versus Tab S8+ versus Tab S8: What’s different?

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Display: The Tab S8 Ultra has a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ Super AMOLED display with a 2960x1848p resolution and wide notch. The Tab S8+ has a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ Super AMOLED display with a 2800x1752p resolution. The Tab S8 comes with an 11-inch WQXGA LTPS TFT display (2560x1600p resolution).

Biometrics: The Tab S8 Ultra and Tab S8+ have an in-screen fingerprint reader. The Tab S8 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

RAM, Storage: In India, Samsung will offer the Tab S8 and Tab S8+ with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Tab S8 Ultra will be available with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Front camera(s): The Tab S8 Ultra has dual cameras on the front— two 12MP shooters, one wide and another ultra-wide. The Tab S8 and Tab S8+ have a single 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front.

Battery: The Tab S8 Ultra has a 11,200mAh battery, while the Tab S8+ has a 10,090mAh battery. The Tab S8 has the smallest battery of the lot at 8,000mAh.

Physical dimensions, colours: The Tab S8 Ultra weighs up to 728g and measures 5.5mm in thickness. The Tab S8+ weighs up to 572g and measures 5.7mm in thickness. The Tab S8 weighs up to 507g and measures 6.3mm in thickness. The Tab S8 Ultra will come in Graphite colourway. The Tab S8+ and Tab S8 will be available in Graphite, Pink Gold and Silver.

Prices: The Galaxy Tab S8 starts at Rs 58,999 for the 8GB/128GB version with Wi-Fi. A model with 5G and same amount of RAM and storage will be available for Rs 70,999. The Galaxy Tab S8+ starts at Rs 74,999 for the 8GB/128GB version with Wi-Fi. A model with 5G and same amount of RAM and storage will be available for Rs 87,999. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra starts at Rs 1,08,999 for the 12GB/256GB version with Wi-Fi. A model with 5G and same amount of RAM and storage will be available for Rs 1,22,999.

