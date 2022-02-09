Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series launched; flagship Tab S8 Ultra leads charge with whopping 14.6-inch screen: Specs, prices

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the biggest tablet that Samsung has ever made.

Samsung at its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, today, launched the next generation of its Galaxy Tab S series tablets—the Galaxy Tab S8 series. Two of the tablets in the lineup, the Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8, are follow-ups to the Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7 from 2020. There is also a third model, this year, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra—this is the biggest tablet that Samsung has ever made.

Announced alongside the Galaxy S22 series, the Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 boast of fast 120Hz screens, Qualcomm’s latest and greatest chip, Android 12 with up to 5-years of guaranteed security updates, and more.

Let’s take a look at each of these tablets individually now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra full specifications:

The Tab S8 Ultra has a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ Super AMOLED display with a 2960x1848p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. There is a wide notch on this tablet—in landscape orientation—to house a total of two cameras – two 12MP shooters, one wide and another ultra-wide. There are two cameras on the back as well – a 13MP main with autofocus and another 6MP ultra-wide.

Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Under the hood, this tablet packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. There will be three configurations available—8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, and 16GB/512TB. This is expandable by up to 1TB.

The Tab S8 Ultra runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1. It will get 4 major OS updates and 5 years of security updates, Samsung has confirmed.

There is a 11,200mAh battery inside this tablet with 45W fast wired charging. Rounding off the package are quad AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and options with both 5G and LTE.

The Tab S8 Ultra weighs up to 728g (5G) and measure 5.5mm in thickness. It will be available in graphite. Samsung will bundle a stylus –S-pen— in the box. Accessories like book cover keyboard and book cover will be sold separately.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ full specifications:

The Tab S8+ has a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ Super AMOLED display with a 2800x1752p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. There is a single 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front while on the back you get dual cameras, same as the Tab S8 Ultra. Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint reader, here as well.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series

Core hardware and software will remain same as the Tab S8 Ultra. The Tab S8+ will be offered in two configurations—8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. Storage is expandable. The battery here is a 10,090mAh with fast charging stats like the Tab S8 Ultra. This one also gets quad AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and options with both 5G and LTE.

The Tab S8+ weighs up to 572g (5G) and measure 5.7mm in thickness. It will be available in graphite, silver, and pink gold.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 full specifications:

The Tab S8 has an 11-inch WQXGA LTPS TFT display with a 2560x1600p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The camara setup is same as the Tab S8+. Biometrics are handled by a side fingerprint reader.

Core hardware and software will remain same as the Tab S8 Ultra and Tab S8+. The Tab S8 will be offered in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB like the Tab S8+. Storage is expandable. The battery here is a 10,090mAh with fast charging stats like the Tab S8 Ultra. Quad AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and options with both 5G and LTE are also available.

The Tab S8 weighs up to 507g (5G) and measure 6.3mm in thickness. It will be available in graphite, silver, and pink gold.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series prices, availability

The Tab S8 Ultra starts at $1,099.99 (roughly Rs 82,500), the Tab S8+ for $899.99 (Rs 67,500 roughly), while the Tab S8 will start at $699.99 (roughly Rs 52,500). They will be available in the US late this month. India pricing and availability are yet to be announced.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S22 series launched; flagship S22 Ultra gets Note-like design, S-Pen and 45W fast charging: Specs, prices