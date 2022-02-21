Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra launched in India: Check prices, full specifications

The Galaxy Tab S8 price in India starts at Rs 58,999. The Tab S8+ starts at Rs 74,99. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will set you back by Rs 1,08,999 at least.

Samsung launched its new slate of premium Galaxy Tab S tables, aka the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra in India today, February 21. The three tablets were announced just a couple of weeks ago – alongside the Galaxy S20 lineup— during Galaxy Unpacked. Pre-reservations for the tablets have been live for some time, leading into today’s official launch.

The Galaxy Tab S8 price in India starts at Rs 58,999. The Tab S8+ starts at Rs 74,999. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which is the biggest tablet that Samsung has ever made, will set you back by Rs 1,08,999 at least.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, Tab S8 Ultra India prices

The Tab S8 and Tab S8+ will be available in 8GB/128GB configuration with Wi-Fi and 5G. The Tab S8 Ultra will come with 12GB/256GB with Wi-Fi and 5G options. Here are the prices:

— Galaxy Tab S8: Rs 58,999 (8GB/128GB/Wi-Fi), Rs 70,999 (5G)

— Galaxy Tab S8+: Rs 74,999 (8GB/128GB/Wi-Fi), Rs 87,999 (5G)

— Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Rs 1,08,999 (12GB/256GB/Wi-Fi), Rs 1,22,999 (5G)

For reference, the Tab S8 Ultra starts at $1,099.99 (roughly Rs 82,500), the Tab S8+ for $899.99 (Rs 67,500 roughly), while the Tab S8 starts at $699.99 (roughly Rs 52,500) globally.

The Tab S8 Ultra will come in Graphite colourway. The Tab S8+ and Tab S8 will be available in Graphite, Pink Gold and Silver.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series India pre-booking timeline

Pre-bookings for the Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra will start from February 22 in India. This will be available from Samsung.com and all Samsung authorised partners. Pre-bookings will be open until March 10.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series India pre-booking offers, sale date

Samsung will bundle a keyboard cover worth up to Rs 22,999 for free on pre-booking the Galaxy Tab S8 series. Additionally, HDFC Bank card users can avail cashback of Rs 10,000 on Tab S8 Ultra, Rs 8,000 on Tab S8+ and Rs 7,000 on Tab S8.

Samsung will start selling the Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra in India from March 11.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series full specs and features

The Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 boast of fast 120Hz screens, Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and Android 12 software with 4 major OS updates and 5 years of security updates guaranteed. Samsung will bundle a stylus –S-pen— in the box with the three tablets. Accessories like book cover keyboard and book cover will be sold separately.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, and Galaxy Tab S8+ have the same all-metal design.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specs | The Tab S8 Ultra has a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ Super AMOLED display with a 2960x1848p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. There is a wide notch on this tablet—in landscape orientation—to house a total of two cameras – two 12MP shooters, one wide and another ultra-wide. There are two cameras on the back as well – a 13MP main with autofocus and another 6MP ultra-wide. Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Powering the phone is a 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging. There is no charger in the box, though. Rounding off the package are quad AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and support for expandable storage by up to 1TB. The Tab S8 Ultra weighs up to 728g and measure 5.5mm in thickness. The tablet is made entirely out of metal— Armor Aluminium.

Galaxy Tab S8+ specs | The Tab S8+ has a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ Super AMOLED display with a 2800x1752p resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. There is a single 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front while on the back you get dual cameras, same as the Tab S8 Ultra. Core hardware including biometrics, speaker setup, storage expansion, and fast charging stats are all same as the ultra-model. The battery here is smaller at 10,090mAh, though. The Tab S8+ weighs up to 572g and measure 5.7mm in thickness. It is also made of metal.

Galaxy Tab S8 specs | The Tab S8 is essentially the Tab S8+ with a smaller 11-inch WQXGA LTPS TFT display (2560x1600p resolution), watered-down 8,000mAh battery, and side fingerprint reader. It weighs up to 507g, measure 6.3mm in thickness, and has the same all-metal unibody design.