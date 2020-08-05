Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ launched with 120Hz display, S-Pen support, 5G and more

India price and availability are yet to be announced.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7 Android tablets were launched during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked virtual event on Wednesday. Samsung is pitching them as “power” productivity devices that seemingly combine the power of a PC, the flexibility of a tablet, and the connectivity of a smartphone. To that effect, both these tablets pack high refresh rate display, Qualcomm’s most powerful Snapdragon 865+ processor, S-Pen support and 5G connectivity. In the US, the Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7 will be available from August 21 at a starting price of $850 and $650 respectively. India price and availability are yet to be announced.

The Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7 follow in the footsteps of the Galaxy Tab S6. This is the first time Samsung is launching two “premium” models at the same time. It would be interesting to see if there’s also a lite version in the pipeline for future. But because both the Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7 are premium Android tablets, Samsung hasn’t cut any visible corners especially in the vanilla Galaxy Tab S7. The biggest difference perhaps comes in screen size.

The Galaxy Tab S7+ is a 12.4-inch tablet with an AMOLED display. The Galaxy Tab S7 has a smaller 11-inch screen which is LCD. The difference in screen types also means the Plus model gets you an in-display fingerprint scanner while the vanilla Tab S7 has a side-mounted physical reader for biometrics. Both the tablets have 120Hz high refresh rate though which is frankly quite nice.

Both the tablets support Samsung’s S-Pen stylus and all the new Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra note-taking features. There’s also support for keyboard accessories as expected.

Both the tablets further come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage – this is expandable. Battery capacity is 10,090mAh in the Tab S7+ and 8,000mAh in the Tab S7. This is also the first time any Samsung tablet will support 45W fast charging. Both 5G and LTE options will be available. And yes, they come in Samsung’s new mystic bronze colorway too.