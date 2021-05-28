Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE officially announced, ‘budget’ Galaxy Tab A7 Lite also tagging along

Both tablets will be available in the UK from June 18. Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be available for pre-orders from June 2.

Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy Tab S7 FE days after accidentally listing the more affordable take on the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus in Germany. An even more budget-friendly tablet called the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has also been unveiled alongside. This is a “lite” version of the Galaxy Tab A7. Both tablets will be available for purchase in the UK initially and Samsung plans to bring them to other markets (likely also to India) soon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Galaxy Tab S7 FE prices, availability

Galaxy Tab S7 FE starts at GBP 589 (roughly Rs 60,500) for the base version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage going up to GBP 629 (roughly Rs 64,500) for the version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with LTE starts at GBP 179 (roughly Rs 18,000) while the Wi-Fi only variant of the tablet will cost GBP 149 (roughly Rs 15,000).

Both tablets will be available in the UK from June 18. Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be available for pre-orders from June 2.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE hardware

Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a 12.4-inch WQXGA TFT display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The tablet runs Android 11-based One UI 3.1. It supports the S-Pen stylus and Samsung will bundle one in the box free of cost. It is further backed by a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging support (a compliant charger needs to be bought separately).

The tablet comes with 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera. It has dual stereo speakers tuned by AKG that support Dolby Atmos. 5G is also supported on the tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite hardware

This one comes with 8.7-inch WXGA TFT display and has a MediaTek Helio P22T processor under the hood. It runs Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1 processor.

There is an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera.

There are dual stereo speakers backed by Dolby Atmos. The tablet is backed by a 5100mAh battery with 15W fast charging.