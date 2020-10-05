Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+: A slick slate for work and play

Overall, the Galaxy S7+ comes across as a great work and entertainment device that has a good display and quality audio; there are plenty of productivity apps present and the note-taking functionalities are noteworthy.

Laptops versus tablets? That’s the million-dollar question middle-class families, comprising office-going parents and school-going children—presently cooped up indoors because of the pandemic— are grappling with these days. If you ask me, tablets are a viable alternative for many people looking to get things done on the go. They are extremely portable, so you are not bound to particular areas such as your study or newly-found work spaces in your homes. In addition, due to their smaller size, tablets tend to have much-better battery life than laptops; remember, the latter pack in more hardware, hence are more powerful. Working or studying from home, or simply web browsing or watching videos—there is growing preference for the slates.

Here’s an indicator. Recently, Samsung India announced that all units of Galaxy Tab S7+ have been sold out in the country amid huge demand for the firm’s most premium and powerful tablet. Packed with high-end features and seamlessly integrated into the Galaxy ecosystem, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is built to support users in every pursuit—from work to play, and everything in between. The large immersive display, powerful processor and low latency S Pen ensure very good productivity and entertainment.

Our review unit was the Rs 79,999-a-piece Mystic Black, 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant; it is also available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver colours. It is powered by the all-powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor that is extremely fast and powerful, with minimal lag, so it can run intense games and multitask with ease. The Tab comes with an improved S Pen in the box. The S Pen’s biggest leap in responsiveness to date, reduces lag significantly and lets you write with real time precision.

The Tab S7+ features a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display that is bigger, brighter and much faster. At 120Hz refresh rate, the responsive display instantly reacts to what’s on your screen. It intelligently adjusts the refresh rate based on your content and helps you save battery as you watch and scroll. Your screen turns on when you double tap it. For audio, there is Quad speaker sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos. In actual usage, the Tab S7+ offers a great cinematic experience. Streaming a movie or watching snack videos on YouTube, everything is a visual and audio treat on this Android slate.

The Galaxy S7+ comes with a mighty and intelligent 10,090mAh battery that promises upto 14 hours of video playback. Even after all that, you don’t have to power down. You can power up and keep going with Fast Charging, the fastest tablet charger. Essentially, this means you can binge-watch your favourite shows from sunup to sundown.

Fast forward to the S Pen. You can use this together with some interesting preloaded stuff, such as Clip Studio Paint to illustrate and create comics with the help of storyboarding, inking, and other tools. There’s subscription to premium apps including YouTube Premium for four months, Clip Studio Paint for six months and a 30-day trial on Canva Pro. For the more serious user, with Samsung Notes you can import PDF files and jot down memos, sign documents and make comments right on the PDF. Samsung Note can be shared in various formats. You can also export Samsung Note to Microsoft Word or PowerPoint to share with others.

Another interesting feature I discovered was Noteshelf; this gives you more choice in how you take notes. Whether you prefer using S Pen or typing, its fluid note-taking feels natural as you learn or create. With the Noteshelf Club Exclusive, you can access hundreds of notebook covers and paper templates free.

The Galaxy S7+ comes with Book Cover Keyboards sold separately. With this, you can tilt the slate all the way back to 165 degree. Believe me, it’s like converting your tablet into a serious work-focused PC. The Book Cover Keyboard’s free stop hinge lets you find your perfect angle for sending emails, blogging or studying. Coming with a larger trackpad and intuitive function keys, the keyboard gives you a seamless experience, and when used together with DeX you get a PC-like experience with a single tap.

Overall, the Galaxy S7+ comes across as a great work and entertainment device that has a good display and quality audio; there are plenty of productivity apps present and the note-taking functionalities are noteworthy. Flitting between apps or general browsing experience – everything works smoothly here. The S Pen is a huge draw here. Good work by Samsung to lure the next-gen consumer in the new normal.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 185.0 x 285.0 x 5.7mm

Display: 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor

Camera: 13MP + 5MP (rear), 8MP front camera

Memory & storage: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage; microSD card upto 1TB

Battery: 10,090mAh

Estimated street price: Rs 79,999