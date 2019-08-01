Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 rivals Apple iPad Air head-on at nearly Rs 45,000

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab S6 as the next addition to its tablet line. Galaxy Tab S6 asserts that the South Korean company is determined to take on Apple in the tablet market, which Google has withdrawn itself from. The new tablet from Samsung boasts of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, making it a flagship device that has been unveiled a few days ahead of the Galaxy Note 10 launch. The S Pen has also been improved with support for magnetic attachment at the tablet’s back.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 costs $649 (approximately Rs 45,000) for the 6GB/128GB variant and $729 (approximately Rs 50,400) for the 8GB/256GB variant. This pricing is for the Wi-Fi only variant, although the company will announce LTE + Wi-Fi variants later. The colour options for the tablet are Mountain Grey, Rose Blush, and Cloud Blue. Galaxy Tab S6 will go on sale in the US starting September 6.

Samsung is also bundling the purchase of Galaxy Tab S6 with three months of free Spotify Premium subscription and four months of free YouTube Premium subscription.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 comes with a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display with the resolution maxed out at 2560×1600 pixels. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with two RAM and storage configurations, as mentioned above. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card. It runs Android 9 Pie-based One UI. There is a combination of two cameras at the back – a 13-megapixel wide sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor on the Galaxy Tab S6. The tablet is backed by a 7040mAh battery under the hood.