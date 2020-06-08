Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android tablet with S-Pen support launched in India; price starts at Rs 27,999

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android tablet in India on Monday at a starting price of Rs 27,999. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is being pitched as a go-to device for learning and entertainment, especially for students, and is a more affordable take on Samsung’s more premium Galaxy Tab S6 tablet. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will come in Wi-Fi-only and LTE models and three colour options, Oxford Gray, Angora Blue and Chiffon Pink. Buyers can choose to accessorize the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with a book cover (sold separately), though Samsung doesn’t seem to be selling a custom keyboard for it, like it does for the Galaxy Tab S6.

An interesting thing to note about the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, and one that should make it a compelling option for buyers, is that it supports Samsung’s S-Pen stylus. “When you’re finished capturing your ideas, the S Pen snaps magnetically onto the right side of the tablet, or to the optional book cover case, making it easy to use without the concern of misplacing it,” Samsung says about the S Pen stylus. While not as feature rich as the S Pen that comes bundled with the Galaxy Note 10 or even with the Galaxy Tab S6, it’s the only viable option should you be looking to get an Android tablet for scribbling, doodling, or general note taking. Unlike Apple, Samsung is bundling one in the box for free.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has an all-metal design that’s reminiscent of the Galaxy Tab S6.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite India price and availability

The Wi-Fi-only variant of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has been launched in India for Rs 27,999, while the LTE variant will cost Rs 31,999. Both the variants have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Pre-orders are starting today (June 8) all the way through June 16 on Samsung.com, at select retail outlets and leading online portals. Pre-orders will allow buyers to get the Galaxy Buds+ (worth Rs 11,900) at Rs 2,999 or Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Book Cover (worth Rs 4,999) at Rs 2,500.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be available for buying from retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals from June 17. Samsung notes that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi-only variant will be available only on Samsung.co and Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specs and features

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has an all-metal design that’s reminiscent of the Galaxy Tab S6. The tablet has a 10.4-inch WUXGA display with a 2000×1200 resolution. Under the hood, it has an 8-core Exynos 9610 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which is also expandable. Software inside the tablet is Android 10-based One UI. There’s a massive 7,040mAh battery powering the whole thing with USB Type-C charging. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has an 8MP rear and 5MP front-facing camera.

Another interesting thing to note about the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is that it retains the headphone jack while its more expensive sibling, the Galaxy Tab S6, doesn’t.