Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: A handy Android slate for learners and content creators

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with dual speakers, with sound powered by AKG.

Our work supervisors or educators (in the case of children) might not like it, but let me reveal a widespread practice many of us have imbibed ever since we started working or learning from home. My reference is to those short breaks, away from our work/study areas within our homes. These away-from-computer sessions can keep you energised and focused. For work, online learning or entertainment, a nifty device from Samsung can integrate seamlessly into our new normal, everyday life. We are talking about the stylish Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that comes with in-box S Pen, an apt device for students to learn and create.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a stylish tablet designed for both work and play. It comes with an in-box S Pen, immersive display and premium Uni-body metal design— an ideal device for content creation, learning and entertainment for students and creators. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available in three beautiful colours—Oxford Gray (our trial unit), Angora Blue and Chiffon Pink. It is available in 4/64GB variant and is priced at Rs 31,999 for LTE version and Rs 27,999 for Wi-Fi version. Let us check out some of its features and overall performance.

Appearance-wise, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite sports a wide and immersive display, with a 10.4-inch screen and narrow bezels. Weighing just 467g, its compact design makes it the ideal tablet for multitasking, note taking and watching videos or movies. The slate has an intuitive visual interface and simplified navigation tools, making switching between multiple apps smooth and effortless so that you can focus on the task at hand. The tablet feels and looks pretty durable, it has a solid rear that is sturdy enough to survive hard knocks.

The key feature of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is that it comes with an S Pen stylus (it’s actually the most affordable Samsung tablet to come with a stylus) which is great for doodling, note taking and annotating. The new S Pen has an ergonomic design that makes it as practical and comfortable to use as a traditional pen.

Weighing only 7.03g, the S Pen is light and easy-to-use, and its improved pen latency and 0.7mm pen tip delivers pretty good precision for note taking and drawing. When you’re finished capturing your ideas, the S Pen snaps magnetically onto the right side of the tablet, or to the optional book cover case, making it easy to use without the fear of misplacing it. The S Pen is also battery-free, so you never have to worry about losing charge when using it.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with dual speakers, with sound powered by AKG. It comes with Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound experience for an immersive audio, so whether you are watching a YouTube video, streaming your favourite show or listening to your favourite music, you will experience good quality sound. The tablet is packed with clever, helpful and entertaining features that make listening to music, streaming content, shopping online or connecting with friends easier and more enjoyable.

Additionally, you can take calls and send and receive text messages through your Samsung account on your Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, even when your phone is out of reach or in another room. The improved Daily Board display lets you control music, view your calendar, check the weather and write quick memos and reminders.

In summary, if you’re looking for a portable device work, learning or entertainment, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite can be a worthy option. It has a snappy performance, good screen, low price, and the S-Pen is a huge draw here.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 244.5 x 154.3 x 7.0mm (H x W x D)

Display: 10.4-inch, WUXGA (2000 x 1200, 225PPI)

Processor: Octa-core

Memory: 4+64GB

Camera: 5MP front, 8MP rear camera

Battery: 13 hours video play, 7040mAh

Estimated street price: `31,999 (LTE), `27,999 (Wi-Fi)