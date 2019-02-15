Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 with military-grade ruggedness, S Pen support launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 has been launched in India

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab Active 2 in India, months after it was unveiled in the global markets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 is a rugged tablet with military-grade certification, suitable for usage in harsh conditions. There are security features on the tablet including improved Knox layer and biometric authentication. The specifications on the Galaxy Tab Active 2 include an 8-inch display, 8-megapixel rear camera, and more.

Priced at Rs 50,990, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 will be available to purchase in mid-March. The tablet was launched in the European markets at 500 euro in October 2017. The company has not mentioned if it will be sold on both online and offline channels.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 MIL-STD-810G military-grade and IP68 certiﬁcation that ensure the tablet sustains adverse climatic conditions. Samsung says the tablet can withstand 21 elements that include salt fog, settling dust, blowing dust, icing, blowing rain, dripping rain, immersion, humidity, vibration, ballistic shock, transit drop, low-temperature storage, low-temperature operation, high-temperature storage (constant), high-temperature storage (cyclic), high-temperature operation (constant), high-temperature operation (cyclic), temperature shock, temperature, humidity, vibration, altitude, low-pressure storage, and low-pressure operation. It is also water resistant up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes.

The Galaxy Tab Active 2 is also loaded with security features powered by Knox 3.2 that will, the company claims, protect the user data against cybercrimes and hacking. The Knox Configure feature lets the user enable several configuration options in wallpapers, boot screens, and more. The tablet supports facial scanning that is touted to unlock it with “just a look”. There is also a POGO pin connector that will allow charging a number of devices, as well as attach a laptop or external keyboard. It also supports S Pen.

Under rainy or snowy environments, the Galaxy Tab Active 2 can be used without many efforts using the Enhanced Touch feature. The tablet also comes with a Glove Mode that will allow user to operate the tablet with gloves on. The tablet also supports Augmented Reality-powered apps. Samsung says the Galaxy Tab Active 2 can last up to three years in harsh work environments.

For the specifications, the Galaxy Active Tab 2 supports a single Nano-SIM card and runs Android 8.1 Oreo. The tablet comes with an 8-inch TFT display with a resolution of 1200×800 pixels. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Exynos processor with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage with support for expandability via microSD card up to 256GB.

There are an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera available on the Galaxy Tab Active 2. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. The tablet is backed by a 4450mAh battery under the hood.

“The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 addresses many rugged demands and provides a sturdy device that is easy to manage from an IT perspective, and deliver features and accessories specifically designed to improve mobile workflows beyond the scope of typical office use,” said Sukesh Jain, Senior Vice President, IT & Mobile Enterprise Business, Samsung India.