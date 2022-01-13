Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 budget tablet launched in India; Check specifications, prices, availability

The tablet will be available for purchase from January 17 during Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale 2022.

Samsung today launched the Galaxy Tab A8, powered by an octa-core processor and featuring up to 4GB RAM, in India. The tablet sports a 10.5-inch WUXGA display with an aspect ratio of 16:10.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will come in both WiFi only and WiFi + LTE variants. It packs a 7,040mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The tablet also features a quad speaker setup featuring Dolby Atmos.

SAMSUNG GALAXY TAB A8 INDIA PRICE, AVAILABILITY

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 in India will start at Rs 17,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant for the WiFi-only model, while its WiFi + LTE counterpart will come at Rs 21,999. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant for the WiFi-only model will retail for Rs 19,999, while its WiFi + LTE sibling will be priced at Rs 23,999. The device will come in three colour options — pink gold, grey, and silver.

Also Read | OnePlus 9RT price in India said to start at Rs 42,999; launch on January 14

The tablet will be available for purchase from January 17 during Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale 2022. Amazon will offer the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with a Rs 2,000 cashback for customers using ICICI Bank cards. The Book Cover costing Rs 4,499 will be available for Rs 999 during the sale.

SAMSUNG GALAXY TAB A8 SPECIFICATIONS

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 runs Android 11. It’s 10.5-inch WUXGA TFT display has 1,920×1,200 pixels, 80% screen-to-body ratio, and slim side bezels all around. Samsung has not revealed the name of the 2GHz octa-core processor that powers the device.

The Galaxy Tab A8 features an 8-megapixel rear primary camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The device’s connectivity options include WiFi 5, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and comes with onboard sensors such as a compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, light, hall sensor, GLONASS, GPS, Galileo, and Beidou.

Also Read | Samsung says ‘no problems’ with Exynos 2200 chip, to now launch alongside Galaxy S22 Series

The tab also gets Samsung’s Knox defence-grade security platform.