Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Tab S7 FE tablets launched in India; price starts at Rs 11,999

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablets in India. While the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a “fan edition” of the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a “lite” version of the Galaxy Tab A7. The idea is to bring more premium Galaxy Tab features at a more mass-market price. The Tab A7 Lite starts at Rs 11,999. The Tab S7 FE starts at Rs 46,999. Both the tablets will start shipping from June 23.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Tab S7 FE India prices, availability

The Tab A7 Lite will come with either Wi-Fi or LTE. The Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi only model will sell for Rs 11,999. The Tab A7 Lite with LTE will sell for Rs 14,999. The Tab A7 Lite comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage as standard. This is expandable.

The Tab S7 FE will come in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB configurations with LTE as standard across both models. The former will sell for Rs 46,999 while the latter will sell for Rs 50,999. For a limited period, Samsung will offer HDFC Debit Card and Credit Card users Rs 4,000 cashback and Rs 10,000 off on the Keyboard Cover accessory on purchase of Tab S7 FE.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Tab S7 FE specs, features

Samsung Tab S7 FE

The Tab S7 FE has a 12.4-inch WQXGA display and a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging similar to the Tab S7 Plus. The difference is that the screen in the Tab S7 FE 5G is TFT and it tops out at 60Hz (the Tab S7 Plus has an AMOLED display with fast 120Hz refresh rate) and Samsung does not bundle a compliant fast charger in the box. It comes with a 15W charger.

The “FE” model also has a watered-down Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor (while the Tab S7 Plus has a Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC) and starts with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (this is expandable). The Tab S7 FE has only a single 8MP rear camera (this is dual 13+5MP in the Tab S7 Plus) and a 5MP front camera (8MP in Tab S7 Plus). Like the Tab S7 Plus, its FE edition also comes with a bundled S-Pen stylus and supports Samsung DeX productivity suit.

The Tab A7 Lite meanwhile comes with an 8.7-inch WXGA TFT display and a MediaTek Helio P22T processor. It has an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. It has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet is backed by a 5100mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging.

Both tablets are based on Android 11 and run Samsung’s One UI.

