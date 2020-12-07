Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: Large display, long battery life & sleek looks

Under the hood, the Tab A7 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor which offers a good performance for smooth and lag-free gaming

Even as scientists are racing to produce a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine, in the current scenario where most of us are still confined indoors our devices are bearing the brunt of our work and online learning pressures. A significant proportion of personal electronic devices, such as laptops, mobiles, televisions, tablets have been subjected to breakdowns or are in dire need of repairs. In short, quite a large number of people are on the lookout for device replacements. Take my word, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 can be an ideal device in the current scenario where binge watching, gaming and online learning are parts of daily routine. Thin and light, it boasts a bright and sharp screen. There’s a large display, long battery and slim design too —in short, it has everything going for it to be your new stylish companion. Let us check out the finer details.

The Galaxy Tab A7 comes in three beautiful colours—Dark Gray, Silver and Gold. While the Wi-Fi model is priced at Rs 17,999, the LTE model retails for Rs 21,999. Our trial unit was the Dark Gray, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage Wi-Fi model. It has a strong, metal body with rounded corners and asymmetrical bezels, is lightweight at 476 grams and thin at 7.0mm making it easy for users to carry around. If you are a movie buff, you will surely love this slate. It can be handy for your day-to-day tasks such as reading, online learning, gaming or overall visual content consumption.

Switched on and connected to the Wi-Fi network, this Samsung device offers an immersive viewing experience on a 26.31cm (10.4-inch) WUXGA+ TFT display with 80% screen to body ratio. Users can binge watch YouTube snack videos or enjoy smooth gaming on its vivid and dynamic screen. I caught up with a lot of Amazon Prime Video and Netflix movies and the Galaxy Tab7 offers a very good viewing and listening experience, thanks to its four speakers that offer a rich stereo sound in landscape and portrait modes. Surround Sound by Dolby Atmos makes music, movies and content truly come to life. The tablet comes integrated with content providers such as Spotify and Netflix. Therefore, exploring and playing content on these platforms is easier than ever before as streaming has been optimised. That’s not all! With every purchase of Galaxy Tab A7, you get two months YouTube Premium free.

Under the hood, the Tab A7 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor which offers a good performance for smooth and lag-free gaming. There’s a long lasting 7040mAh battery with 15W Fast Charge and with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage (up to 1TB microSD card support) you will never run out of space for your music and movies.

You can make and receive calls or messages directly from Galaxy Tab A7, if it is logged into the same Samsung account as your smartphone. Additionally, you can even control your smartphone’s Wi-Fi hotspot directly. With Auto Hotspot, you can share the mobile data of your phone on the tablet without even touching your phone—pretty amazing isn’t it?

In summary, the Samsung Tab A7 has a lot going for it, but the main point of differentiation has to be its beautiful display, slim & sturdy design and long battery life.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 157.4 x 247.6 x 7.0mm (H x W x D)

Display: 10.4-inch WUXGA+ TFT display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor

Operating system: Android 10

Memory & storage: 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (upto 1TB microSD card support)

Camera: 8MP rear, 5MP front camera

Battery: 7040mAh battery, 15W Fast Charge

Estimated street price: Rs 17,999 (Wi-Fi), Rs 21,999 (LTE)