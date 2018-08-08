​​​
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 goes official in India, packs Dolby Atmos, Kids Mode

Published: August 8, 2018
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 was recently announced in the US

Samsung India on Wednesday launched a new tablet Galaxy Tab A 10.5 that features new entertainment options and enhanced audio at Rs 29,990.

The device with a 10.5-inch display is equipped with quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. It sports 8-megapixel rear camera with flash and a 5-megapixel front camera.

“Featuring a refreshed design, larger display, thinner bezels, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and enhanced 7,300mAh battery, the recently launched device makes it a complete family entertainment device,” Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Samsung India, said in a statement.

With Galaxy Tab A 10.5, users can easily control their home appliances via Samsung’s SmartThings with just the touch of a button, the company said.

The device also features ‘Kids Mode’ that is designed to make learning and entertainment simple, safe and fun for kids. ‘Kids Mode” gives parents the control that is needed to manage usage time and ensure content.

The device will be available from August 13 on Flipkart, Samsung online store, and leading offline retail stores.

