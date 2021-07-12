Samsung Galaxy Tab 7 Lite: Lightweight, powerful and affordable tablet

It comes with large immersive display and powerful Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically changed our lives. Most of us are working or learning from home, constantly glued to our desktop computers and laptops. Sitting behind the desk in our newly-created private spaces for long hours is not only boring, we are at risk of developing physical strain and overuse injuries.

A tablet computer can provide much-needed relief here—it’s light and portable, you can get connected anywhere, it’s more affordable than a laptop, and the best part is, it makes for a very good portable entertainment system, whether for gaming or consuming multimedia content.

Recently, we got our hands on the Samsung Galaxy Tab 7 Lite, a slick slate for work and play. Company officials say it is designed to be your companion throughout the day, as you run about from classroom to chat room to game room. It is available in two stylish colours of Gray and Silver, in 3GB + 32GB configuration and is priced at Rs 14,999 for LTE and Rs 11,999 for Wi-Fi model. Let us check out some of its key features and overall performance.

The compact Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is ultra-portable. It comes with an 8.7-inch screen housed in a sleek, durable metal cover. It is light to hold, has a compact form factor and is 8 mm thin. The best part: it is designed for one-hand operation with gesture control. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite sports 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera.

The screen quality of Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is good—it’s nice and bright, and easy to view even when you’re outdoors, Switched on, it offers a great cinematic experience. It comes with large immersive display and powerful Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

With up to 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card, there is plenty of space for all your favourite content. The 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) processor helps ensure smooth and fast gaming performance. This tablet comes with a long-lasting battery of 5100mAh, 15W Adaptive Fast Charging.

This reviewer has a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G phone and makes periodic use of the Samsung Galaxy Watch, especially during morning hours. What I realised is that Galaxy Tab A7 Lite works seamlessly with your ecosystem of Galaxy devices—from your phone to your wearable devices. You can take calls and send and receive text messages through your Samsung account on your tablet, even when your mobile phone is out of reach. You can easily copy and paste text or images between enabled devices.

For professionals looking to check out their office emails or execute some urgent work-related assignment, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a fairly secure device. It is protected by the company’s signature defense-grade security platform Knox that keeps all your data and transactions safe.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes across as a great work and entertainment device that has a good display and quality audio. It remains very snappy during daily use, booting quickly and switching between multiple apps with minimal fuss. It is a device that can be used by the entire family.

With Samsung Kids, you can set daily playtime allowances, restrict access to certain apps and introduce your kids to the digital world safely with a range of exciting, colourful learning apps and games.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 212.5 x 124.7 x 8.0mm

Display: 8.7-inch 1340×800 (WXGA+) TFT

Processor: Octa-core, 4 x 2.3GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz

Operating system: Android 11

Memory & storage: 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, microSD upto 1TB

Camera: 8MP AF rear, 2MP Front camera

Audio: Audio Dual Stereo Speakers, Dolby

Battery: 5,100mAh (15W Adaptive Fast Charging support)

Estimated street price: Rs 14,999 (LTE), Rs 11,999 (Wi-Fi model)