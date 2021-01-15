Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, Galaxy SmartTag+ trackers launched alongside Galaxy S21 series; details

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is based on Bluetooth Low Energy v5.0 (BLE) technology that will allow users to find their stuff that is in the range of 120 metres.

Samsung has launched Galaxy SmartTag and Galaxy SmartTag+ Bluetooth trackers alongside the Galaxy S21 smartphone series and the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds. Debuted at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 virtual event the Bluetooth trackers can help users find the items that are easy-to-lose like keys or bags. The technology is much similar to Tile Bluetooth tracker. According to Samsung, Galaxy SmartTag+ will be brought to market later this year. The company has priced Galaxy SmartTag at $29.99 (roughly Rs 2,200). Users willing to purchase the device can buy a pair of two devices at $49.99 and a pack of four at $84.99.

So far, the trackers are available for pre-orders in some markets like the UK and US. They will be available in these markets starting from January 29. Their pricing as well as availability in Indian market is yet to be announced by the company.

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is based on Bluetooth Low Energy v5.0 (BLE) technology that will allow users to find their stuff that is in the range of 120 metres. The tracker also possesses a built-in speaker that will make a sound when users tap the button from their phone. This will ensure easy tracking of a tagged item in homes or offices. It can also let users to find their pets with the use of Galaxy Find Network through the SmartThings Find service.

It is to note that the device has to be paired with the user’s smartphone and the pairing can be done via SmartThings app. To be clear, the tracker can currently work only with Samsung Galaxy devices and is also compatible with Galaxy devices running on Android 8.0 Oreo. These devices should be having a minimum 2GB RAM.

Further, the Galaxy SmartTag has a CR2032 battery which can be replaced. The battery is expected to last for a few months.

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ on the other hand, will have Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology that in order to provide precise location tracking of lost items. These trackers will allow users to have spatial accuracy as well as directional capabilities. The company is expected to introduce augmented reality (AR) capabilities on the Galaxy SmartTag+ as well that will let users locate their belongings along with on-screen guidance. Further details on this tracker are yet to be released by the company.