Samsung Galaxy S9+ now comes in Sunrise Gold colour, new SmartThings feature announced

Samsung Galaxy S9+ today added a new colour variant to its lineup in India. The flagship smartphone now comes in a Sunrise Gold Edition, which will sit next to the already available Midnight Black, Coral Blue, and Lilac Purple colour models. The Samsung Galaxy S9+ Sunrise Gold Edition will be available in India only in the 128GB storage variant. Besides, Samsung has also announced a new feature for its SmartThings app that controls the smart home devices.

Starting with the new colour model, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ was announced in March this year in India with three colour models. However, Samsung usually introduces other colour models throughout the year. One such colour model is what we are seeing today.

The new Sunrise Gold Edition is priced at Rs 68,900 and will be available to purchase starting June 20 via the select retail stores. Those looking to buy it online will have to pre-book the smartphone via Flipkart and Samsung Shop starting today.

Samsung is bundling the purchase of the Galaxy S9+ Sunrise Gold Edition with offers such as one-time screen replacement and a cashback of Rs 9,000 on the purchases made using ICICI cards or via Paytm Mall.

Samsung’s SmartThings app is getting a new feature that will bring unified mobile to TV convergence solution. The TV Control widget will automatically show up when the device is in the vicinity of the paired television to allow two-way screen mirroring the mobile screen onto the TV with the help of ‘Device to TV’ option.

Additionally, the widget offers a ‘Play Sound’ mode which will allow streaming only the audio to turn the TV into a Bluetooth speaker. There is reverse mirroring available as well so that the audio being played on the TV will be available on the mobile phone, which users can listen to via earphones.

“Our consumers are looking to express their style and personality through technology and colour plays a big part in that personalization. The Sunrise Gold edition of Galaxy S9+ extends the colour offerings of Galaxy S9+ with vibrant styles that embrace a modern and classic feel. In our endeavour to bring meaningful innovation for our consumers as part of our Make for India initiative, we are also delighted to introduce a one of its kind unified convergence solution between mobiles and television.” said Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Samsung India.