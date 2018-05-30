Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ now let you use dual 4G SIM cards concurrently with new update

There are a host of other improvements rolling out to the smartphone including the Android Security patch to May 2018

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are now receiving a firmware update that brings the ability to use two 4G SIM cards with the VoLTE services enabled on both the slots. In addition to the Dual VoLTE functionality, both the smartphones are also getting support for Dual VoWiFi that allows making calls over Wi-Fi networks. There are a host of other improvements rolling out to the smartphone including the Android Security patch to May 2018.

The new update for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ revises the build version to G965FXXU1BRE5, G965FOXM1BRE3, and G965FXXU1BRE3, depending on the model. The update is 426.25MB in size and can be downloaded using both cellular and Wi-Fi networks, although the latter is preferable if you are on a limited data plan. The update does not upgrade the Android version of the smartphone from 8.0 Oreo to 8.1 Oreo, sadly.

To download and install the update, the users need to go to Settings > Software Update where they can search for the update manually if they haven’t received a notification for the update yet. The update can either be installed right after downloading or can be scheduled for later, for example in the nighttime when the phone is not in use, normally.

The Dual VoLTE feature is a new technology that is now rolling out to a few smartphones. While the dual-SIM smartphones have been available in India for quite a long time, the facility to use two 4G SIM cards has been annoyingly cumbersome. Samsung is now alleviating this problem with the introduction of dual VoLTE service that will not only let two 4G SIM cards run at the same time but also allow you to make VoLTE calls via either SIM card. Similarly, the Dual VoWiFi functionality allows you to make calls over a Wi-Fi connection, instead of the cellular network. The Wi-Fi network should belong to the TSP whose SIM card is in use for the call.