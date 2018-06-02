Samsung Galaxy S9 available for Rs 6,490 on Airtel store; check details

You can now buy the Samsung Galaxy S9 for as low as Rs 6,490 on Airtel store. Here’s how! (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S9, the latest and the greatest from the Korean giant can now be fetched at an unbelievable price. The latest offering from Samsung was launched earlier this year at a price tag of Rs 54,490 along with its big brother, the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Samsung’s latest Galaxy device packed some of the hefty new features that made it set apart from the herd. The smartphone came back in March this year and lived up to its expectations. However, if you are looking to buy a new flagship, then this offering from Samsung makes absolute sense. You’ll get a flagship smartphone from Samsung at an extremely low price. Here’s how:

You can now buy the Samsung Galaxy S9 for as low as Rs 6,490 on Airtel store. Not only this, Airtel will also give you as much as 80 GB high-speed data per month, coupled up with unlimited calling to local and STD numbers. And even if you take your smartphone outside the city then Airtel will give you free-roaming outgoing calls as well. There are other benefits that cannot go unmissed. The Airtel also gives free Amazon Prime subscription and there’s a Free handset damage protection as well.

However, you will need to pay as much as Rs 2,499 per month to the telecom major. The Rs 2,499 Airtel monthly plan will be on for a period of 24 months from the date of activation. What this entails is that if you plan to buy the Samsung Galaxy S9 at Rs 6,490, then you will need to subscribe to the plan from Airtel.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Specifications

The Galaxy S9 has a 5.8-inch Quad-HD+ Super-AMOLED display. Samsung Galaxy S9 gets Exynos 9810 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage. The rear camera on Galaxy S9 is a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel camera with two apertures – f/1.5 and f/2.4, and on the front, it gets, an 8 MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture.