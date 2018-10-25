Samsung Galaxy S9+ available for as low as Rs 28,856 in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Samsung Galaxy S9+ is available with discounts under Great Indian Festival sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has already embarked on its second edition. The sale sees huge discounts on a range of products such as smartphones, TVs, and home appliances among others, in addition to bank offers. In the second edition of Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, smartphones are available at discounted price points but the customers can further bring the cost down by choosing a payment option that gives the best cashback. One of the deals on smartphones includes the Samsung Galaxy S9+ that can be grabbed for as low as Rs 28,856.

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ was launched in India earlier this year with improved cameras, better processor, and other finer enhancements. It was launched at a price of Rs 64,999 for the base variant. However, Amazon is selling the Galaxy S9+ at a price of Rs 61,900 under the Great Indian Festival sale that is due to get over on October 27. On the listed price, the buyer can get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on payments made via ICICI Bank or Citibank credit or debit card.

Additionally, Amazon is offering a benefit of 10 per cent up to Rs 10,000 on the purchases worth Rs 50,000 or more. Since Galaxy S9+ 64GB costs Rs 61,900, the total discount will be Rs 6,190, wherein Rs 2,000 will be discounted instantly while the balance amount will be credited to the customer’s Amazon Pay account. On top of this, Amazon is giving away an additional Rs 10,000 off on the exchange value – you can get a maximum exchange value of Rs 26,854 on your old smartphone. Adjusting both the amounts against the final price brings the cost down to Rs 28,856. However, customers need to note that this amount can be availed against the exchange of a top-end smartphone like the iPhone 8 Plus (256 GB).

Amazon is offering vouchers worth Rs 2,000 that the buyer can redeem on partner websites such as Swiggy, MakeMyTrip, Freshmenu, and EazyDiner. The buyer can even make the payment in No Cost EMIs supported on Bajaj Finserv cards and cards from other major banks. The buyer will also be eligible to buy Samsung’s Level Active Noise Cancellation earphones at Rs 999 on the purchase of the Galaxy S9+.

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ comes with a 6.2-inch Quad-HD+ Super-AMOLED Infinity Display. It is powered by the Exynos 9810 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and two storage options – 64GB and 256GB, which is further expandable. There are two 12-megapixel Dual Pixel sensors given on the back accompanied by an LED flash module. There’s an 8-megapixel front camera on the Galaxy S9+. A 3500mAh battery is equipped inside to power the smartphone.