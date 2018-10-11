Samsung Galaxy S8 up for grabs for as low as Rs 10,881 in Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Samsung Galaxy S8 is available at an attractive price

Samsung Galaxy S8 was launched in India last year but the smartphone is still one of the top-ranking Android smartphones in the premium segment. Recently, Samsung announced a price drop for the Galaxy S8, making it affordable for a larger number of buyers, however, the smartphone can be bought for as low as Rs 10,881. The catch here is calculating the final price after adjusting the exchange value discount, bank offer, and the price cut during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale period.

Flipkart has slashed the price of the Galaxy S8 to Rs 29,990 under the Big Billion Days sale. Now, the customer needs to trade in an old and used smartphone to get the exchange value of up to Rs 15,000, however, if it’s a OnePlus smartphone, an additional value of Rs 3,000 will be added to the estimated value of the device. If you have the OnePlus 6, you can give it for exchange to get a value of Rs 18,000 on the Galaxy S8. This discount brings down the price to Rs 12,090 (Rs 100 extra as the pick-up charge).

It is not exactly logical to trade in the OnePlus 6 for the Galaxy S8 considering that the latter is pretty older than the former. Even specifications-wise, the OnePlus 6 is likely powerful than the Galaxy S8. However, there are a few points that go in favour of Galaxy S8. The Samsung Galaxy S8 comes with a Quad-HD+ display, which has twice the density on the OnePlus 6 display. Samsung’s premium smartphones have some of the best smartphone displays in the industry. The second thing is the cameras, which click marginally better photographs than OnePlus 6, even when compared to the ones shot using dual sensors on the latter.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 price has now come down to Rs 12,090 after applying the exchange value discount. Now, Flipkart is offering an instant discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 2,500 on using the HDFC credit or debit card on the purchase. If you use the HDFC credit or debit card, a discount of Rs 1,209 will be applied on the final price. The total price that you are now required to pay comes down to Rs 10,881. Flipkart has mentioned on the website that only two units can be booked per order. The buyer can even choose the No Cost EMI option at the time of making the payment.