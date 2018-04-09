Samsung Galaxy S8 now comes in Burgundy Red colour in India: What’s different?

The new Samsung Galaxy S8 Burgundy Red colour model is now available to buy on Samsung Shop online store, as well as other retailers

Samsung’s previous Galaxy smartphones – Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ – are over a year old now. The company had introduced only two colour variants of the Galaxy S8 at the time of launch – Midnight Black and Maple Gold. It later launched other colour models for the Galaxy S8. The Samsung Galaxy S8 has now got a new colour model added to its range – Burgundy Red. This new colour variant comes a month after the launch of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones in India.

The new Samsung Galaxy S8 Burgundy Red colour model is now available to buy on Samsung Shop online store, as well as other retailers. However, at the time of writing this story, the Burgundy Red colour model was not listed on Flipkart, Paytm, and Amazon. The Burgundy Red colour variant for Galaxy S8 was introduced in November last year.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is now available at Rs 49,990 for the 64GB storage model. It is noteworthy that Samsung last week slashed the India prices of both Samsung Galaxy and Galaxy S8+ to make them relatively cheaper than the Galaxy S9 smartphone duo. The company is also offering a Rs 10,000 cashback on the purchase of the smartphone via Paytm. This is a limited edition model, so interested buyers should buy the smartphone before the stocks run out.

In terms of the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ come with 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch QHD+ Super-AMOLED curved display having an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Both the models are powered by Exynos 8895 processor for the markets outside the US and China. There is 4GB of RAM packed inside both the smartphones. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ come with 12-megapixel Dual Pixel rear cameras while there is an 8-megapixel front camera on both the smartphones. Both the handsets support wireless charging, wherein the Galaxy S8 packs a 3000mAh battery while the Galaxy S8+ is backed by a 3500mAh battery under the hood.