Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ India prices slashed; here’s how much they will cost you now

Samsung recently launched the newer Galaxy models – Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ – in India starting at Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900, respectively. In an expected move, the South Korean giant has now slashed the price of the predecessors – Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The updated prices are now visible on the Samsung online store and even offline retailers have dropped the price. The Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB variant is now available to buy at Rs 49,990, the Galaxy S8+ 64GB model price has come down to Rs 53,990, and the Galaxy S8+ 128GB variant is now priced at Rs 64,900.

The revision in the pricing of the smartphone comes after the launch of the newer Galaxy models in India. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ aren’t very different from their successors, however, there are bumped up specifications on the latter smartphones. The Galaxy S8 smartphone duo began receiving Android 8.0 in February this year.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ come with 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch QHD+ Super-AMOLED curved display having an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Both the models are powered by Exynos 8895 processor for the markets outside the US and China. There is 4GB of RAM packed inside both the smartphones. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ come with 12-megapixel Dual Pixel rear cameras while there is an 8-megapixel front camera on both the smartphones. Both the handsets support wireless charging, wherein the Galaxy S8 packs a 3000mAh battery while the Galaxy S8+ is backed by a 3500mAh battery under the hood.