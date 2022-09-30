Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaks suggest phone might come with Galaxy S22 Ultra-like design

Samsung will soon launch Galaxy S23 series with three phones in the family — Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Ahead of its launch, several leaks have come out about the upcoming smartphones.

Now according to a fresh leak, it seems that the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra will have the same design as the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung is ditching the camera island this time in exchange for individual camera rings across all the phones in Galaxy S23 series including the Ultra variant.

Smartprix along with tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) have put out several leaks about Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Several images have been put out revealing the phone from various angles. The phone in question is seen in a black colour shade.

Galaxy S23 Ultra: Leaked Specs, features

As can be seen from the image, the Samsung Galaxy S23 may come with a punch hole cut out in the display.

At the back, the camera cutouts can be seen with no camera island. The flashlight seems to be embedded at the back. On the right sit the power and volume buttons. The SIM tray is expected to sit at the bottom this time along with the speakers, charging port, S Pen slot and more.

In addition to these leaks, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is also rumoured to come in a bigger size as compared to the S22 Ultra. Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 could measure 157.7 x 76.1 x 7.6 mm. Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to come with the same 6.1-inch display. Under the hood, the Galaxy S23 may be powered by a high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon chip.

