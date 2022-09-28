Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus fresh leak suggests Galaxy S22 Ultra-like design

While there’s still some time for Samsung to launch its much-awaited Galaxy S23 series, the rumour mills make sure that the hype doesn’t die down. While past reports had that Samsung could use a high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon chip to power the Galaxy S23 series, a new leak by tipster Onleaks has now revealed the design of Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus in full glory.

Leaked renders by tipster Onleaks suggest that the Galaxy S23 series could come with minor design upgrades over the previous Samsung flagships. The two smartphones that are expected to launch sometime around January or February next year are seen sporting a design very much similar to Galaxy S22 Ultra which was launched this year in February.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: First Look (Photo Credits: Smartprix)

Galaxy S23 Plus: The leak (via Smartprix) shows off the triple back cameras that are enclosed in their respective module instead of a unified single module. The Galaxy S22 Ultra had a similar camera arrangement while the vanilla model Galaxy S22 had a camera island. If reports are believed, Samsung could drop this camera island across all models of the Galaxy S23 series. The front camera, however, could still follow the punch hole cutout in the centre. The Galaxy S23 Plus is also rumoured to have a bigger size than S22 Ultra despite having the same display size of 6.6-inch. Reportedly the phone could measure 157.7 x 76.1 x 7.6 mm. To put this in perspective, the S22 Ultra measures 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6 mm.

Samsung Galaxy S23: According to the leaked image (via Digit.in), the Galaxy S23 will sport nearly the same design as the Galaxy S22 except for the battery capacity. The upcoming phone is said to get a 5 per cent increase in its battery capacity than the Galaxy S22. The smartphone is expected to come with the same 6.1-inch display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is rumoured to have a 12MP selfie camera.

The entire Galaxy S23 series is said to be powered by a high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon chip most likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM-8550).

