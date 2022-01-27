Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22 Plus, S22 full specs, design, and prices leaked online ahead of February 9 launch

Samsung will launch the S22 series at its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event which is scheduled for February 9.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S22 series has leaked in full, leaving virtually nothing to the imagination. As expected, there will be three models—the S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. Samsung will launch the S22 series at its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event which is scheduled for February 9. In India, the event will kick-off at 8:30 pm.

Also Read | Samsung Unpacked Galaxy S22 series launch event on February 9: Everything to expect

Ahead of launch, WinFuture has managed to get its hands on what appear to be official looking renders of the entire portfolio of S22 devices revealing full design of the S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. Not just that, the publication has leaked the entire spec-sheet and prices of each of these phones. While it is advisable to take all this information with a pinch of salt, the portal has generally been spot-on in the past, therefore, the final products could end up being very close, if not exact.

S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 (Photo credit: WinFuture)

The vanilla Galaxy S22 is said to come with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1080p resolution (2340x1080p) and variable 10Hz-120Hz refresh rate. The panel will be protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus and boast of a peak brightness of 1500nits. It will have a centrally-located punch chole cut-out housing a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Under the hood, the S22 will be powered by either an Exynos 2200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It will further come with a 3,700mAh battery. The report does not mention exact charging speeds but the phone will support both wired and wireless charging.

The S22 will come with three cameras on the back—a 50MP main sensor behind an optically stabilised f/1.8 lens, a 12MP sensor behind an ultrawide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view, and another 10MP sensor behind an optically stabilised f/2.4 aperture 3x telephoto lens.

The S22 will reportedly weigh 167g and measure 7.6mm in thickness. It will be available in phantom black, white, pink gold, and green colour options.

As per the WinFuture report, the S22 will start at Euros 849 (roughly Rs 71,300) for the base 8GB/128GB version while the 8GB/256GB version will set buyers back by Euros 899 (roughly Rs 75,500). The phone will reportedly go on sale—in Europe—from February 25.

S22 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Photo credit: WinFuture)

The Galaxy S22 Plus is said to come with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1080p resolution (2340x1080p) and variable 10Hz-120Hz refresh rate. The panel will be protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus and boast of a peak brightness of 1750nits. It will have a centrally-located punch chole cut-out housing a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie camera, same as the S22.

The S22 Plus will have the same core hardware and rear cameras as the S22, as per the report. It will come with a 4,500mAh battery. It will reportedly weigh 195g and measure 7.6mm in thickness, same as the S22. It will be available in the same colours, too.

As per the report, the S22 Plus will start at Euros 1,049 (roughly Rs 88,000) for the base 8GB/128GB version while the 8GB/256GB version will set buyers back by Euros 1,099 (roughly Rs 92,250). The S22 Plus will also reportedly go on sale—in Europe—from February 25.

S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Photo credit: WinFuture)

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to come with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1440p resolution (3080x1440p) and variable 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate. The panel will be protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus and boast of a peak brightness of 1750nits. It will have a centrally-located punch chole cut-out housing a 40MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Under the hood, the S22 will be powered by either an Exynos 2200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It will further come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for both fast wired and wireless charging.

The S22 Ultra will come with four cameras on the back—a 108MP main sensor behind an optically stabilised f/1.8 lens, a 12MP sensor behind an ultrawide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view, a 10MP sensor behind an optically stabilised f/2.4 aperture 3x telephoto lens, and another 10MP periscope-style zoom camera.

The S22 Ultra will reportedly weigh 227g and measure 8.9 in thickness. It will be available in phantom black, white, burgundy, and green colour options.

As per the report, the S22 Ultra will start at Euros 1,249 (roughly Rs 1,04,884) for the base 8GB/128GB version while the 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB versions will set buyers back by Euros 1,349 (roughly Rs 1,13,255) and Euros 1,449 (roughly Rs 1,21,650). The phone will reportedly go on sale—in Europe—from February 25.

Samsung is also rumoured to launch the Galaxy Tab S8 series alongside the S22 series on February 9. Watch this space for more.