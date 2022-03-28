Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: New superstar in the Android world

Samsung’s latest flagship impresses with its bright display, capable cameras, strong battery life & good all-round performance

There are new phones arriving all the time, especially when it comes to the world of Android. Samsung stands tall with its flagship devices; Galaxy S22 Series is drawing a lot of attention with its three all-new handsets—Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+ and S22. Here’s our review of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung’s most durable device yet that combines the best Galaxy features of the Note and S series.

Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in three colour options: Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Burgundy. The phone is made with Armor Aluminum. It features the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. With seamlessly integrated camera lenses and a sleek metal frame that creates a mirrored effect, the S22 Ultra is a smart, stylish and high-end phone in an interesting new design. However, I feel the S21 Ultra with its smooth edges is easy to hold in the hand and is lighter too, compared to the S22 Ultra that has sharp angles and is somewhat bulky.

Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with an immersive 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that produces a peak brightness of 1,750nits to bring everything to life in accurate detail. Watching snack videos, Netflix and Amazon movies is a visual treat here. The phone is equipped with Vision Booster technology that enables its screen to intelligently adjust brightness throughout the day, making sure you get the best possible view of your content even in bright sunlight.

Inside, we are looking at the latest 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform which powers Samsung’s most advanced AI and ML processing. The built-in S Pen in Galaxy S22 Ultra is the fastest, most responsive S Pen. With 70% lower latency, you can write and draw more naturally on your S22 Ultra’s expansive screen, and explore apps in new ways.

When it comes to the cameras, Galaxy S22 Ultra gives you a DSLR-like experience. The phone comes with a Expert RAW app and with the ability to save photos in RAW format up to 16bit, you can take more control over your edits. And just as in a DSLR camera, you can brighten or darken photos with ISO settings and shutter speed, adjust white balance to make your photo more warm or cool, and manually focus to get them to look the way you want.

The phone is built with a 2.4um pixel sensor—Samsung’s largest pixel sensor ever, so you can shoot great photos and videos. The S22 Ultra’s advanced Super Clear Glass lens helps you take smoother and clearer night time videos without flares. It comes with a quadruple-lens camera with 100X Space Zoom and powerful dual-tele lens making it Samsung’s most powerful camera.

The Nightography feature brings new camera enhancements that let you snap crisp, clear videos on both the front and back cameras. The advanced VDIS technology minimises vibrations, so you get smooth, sharp footage.

Bottom line: The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a bright display, strong cameras and a Note-inspired design with plenty of power inside. Core specs are solid throughout and as a result, you get some of the best performance currently found in an Android phone.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9mm, 228g weight

Display: 6.8-inch edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display

Processor: 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

Camera: 12MP+ 108MP+ 10MP+10MP quad rear, 40MP front camera

Battery: 5000mAh (typical), Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

Estimated street price: Rs 118,999 (12/512GB), Rs 109,999 (12/256GB)

What’s hot: S-Pen, bright display, strong cameras, good battery life

What’s not: Bulky phone with sharp edges, hefty price tag