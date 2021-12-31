Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks in full glory: Galaxy Note-like design, S-Pen support, other details

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 series in February, 2022. (Credit: Photo credit: @evleaks)

Samsung’s next high-end Galaxy S phone, aka the Galaxy S22 Ultra, has leaked in full, courtesy Evan Blass. The serial tipster has shared what appears to be an official-looking render of the phone in question showing it off from every perceivable angle. The render confirms that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a Galaxy Note-like design with a silo to house the bundled S-Pen stylus.

In tune with the expectations and circulations on the internet, the phone is expected to be more of what has already been speculated about. Initially, there was confusion as to how the camera would be arranged on the back side of the phone however that recently got sorted as the new look shows that each lens has been studded separately on the back of the phone.

Among other notable features unveiled in the recent leak of the device are inclusion of an S-Pen and close resemblance with the Note series device. Apart from the design there appear to be other similarities with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra including the display which looks nearly identical with curved edges on the sides.

On the design front, the phone appears to fit into the classic Note series template with a boxy design. However, the camera module is speculated to have got a revamp in this phone. It has also been speculated that the phone has been designed to operate on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. However, there are a series of reports that have indicated that the phone in other markets such as India, UK and EU will be made to operate on the Exynos 2200 SoC.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 series in February, 2022.