Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB version coming to India on March 28: Check price, specs, offers

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB version price in India is set at Rs 1,34,999.

Samsung will start selling its top-of-the-line flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra with 1TB storage in India from March 28. The phone was initially launched in two configurations—12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB. The 1TB model also comes with 12GB RAM on-board. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB version price in India is set at Rs 1,34,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB version India price, availability, offers

Samsung is hosting an “exclusive” sale event on the Samsung Live e-portal to kick-off sales for the new model. Potential buyers will be able to purchase the Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB version during the live event on March 28 at 6pm on Samsung.com. The phone will remain a Samsung E-store-exclusive, Samsung has confirmed.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ review: The best Android phones you can buy today

Samsung will offer the Galaxy Watch 4 at a discounted price of Rs 2,999 as part of the launch offers. Apart from this, there will also be an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000 for existing Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series users (Rs 5,000 for others).

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra India prices

With the launch of the 1TB model, Samsung will now offer Galaxy S22 Ultra in three configurations:

— 12GB/256GB: Rs 1,09,999

— 12GB/512GB: Rs 1,18,999

— 12GB/1TB: Rs 1,34,999

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs, features

The S22 Ultra has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X LTPO display with a 1440p resolution and variable 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate. There is a punch hole cut-out at the centre of the display. This houses a 40MP (f/2.2) selfie camera. Biometrics are handled by an ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Software is Android 12-based One UI 4.1.

Also read | Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra first impressions: A Note-worthy crossover

The phone has four cameras on the back—a 108MP main sensor that sits behind an optically stabilised f/1.8 lens, a 12MP sensor behind an ultrawide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view, a 10MP sensor behind an optically stabilised f/2.4 aperture 3x telephoto lens, and another 10MP periscope-style 10x zoom camera.

Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired and 15W wireless charging. Wireless powershare is also available. Rounding off the package are IP68 dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers, and a dual-SIM slot along with support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and ultra-wideband (UWB).

And yes, it has a stylus.