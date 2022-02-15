Samsung Galaxy S22 series price in India to start at around Rs 75,000 | Exclusive

Samsung has already confirmed that the models coming to India will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series will start at around Rs 75,000 in India, sources privy to the company’s plans confirmed to Financial Express Online today. Prices could go as high as Rs 1,10,000 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung’s latest and greatest flagship phone that bundles a stylus—the S-pen—and other top-tier specs.

Speculation is rife that Samsung may reveal the full pricing, launch offers, and availability details of the Galaxy S22 series for the India market in this week itself. The series spawns three models—Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Those keeping track would be quick to point out, the Galaxy S22 series price in India is starting a bit higher (than its predecessor line). The Galaxy S21 series started at Rs 69,999 (Galaxy S21). The Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra meanwhile set you back by Rs 81,999 and Rs 1,05,999, at least.

The new phones, it seems, will be also priced slightly higher relative to the US market. The Galaxy S22 Ultra starts globally at $1,199 (roughly Rs 89,800). The Galaxy S22 starts at $799.99 (roughly Rs 60,000). The S22+ at $999.99 (roughly Rs 75,000). The current dollar-rupee exchange rate depreciation value could be, in part, responsible for this.

Samsung has already confirmed that the models coming to India will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is a big change since historically these phones have always come with Exynos. Whether this new strategic development also has something to do with the S22 series India pricing, remains unclear at the time of writing.

Pre-reservations for the Galaxy S22 series (and Galaxy Tab S8 series) is live which is to say potential buyers can reserve a unit in advance (through February 21) by paying a token amount of Rs 1,999. Pre-reserving a unit will not only help buyers get first access to these devices, but it will also make them eligible to get a Galaxy SmartTag tracker accessory worth Rs 2,699 at no extra charge. Pre-reservations can be availed through Samsung India’s e-Store and Samsung Shop App.

Globally, these devices will start shipping from February 25.

