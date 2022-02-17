Samsung Galaxy S22 series pre-bookings start February 23 in India, no word on shipping yet

The Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra will be available for pre-booking in India from February 23.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 series in India on Thursday, February 17. The Galaxy S22 starts at Rs 72,999, the Galaxy S22+ at Rs 84,999, while the top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at Rs 1,09,999. Samsung left out a crucial detail though—availability. We don’t know when the Galaxy S22 series will start shipping in India. There is one piece of information that Financial Express Online has been able to confirm. These phones will be available for pre-booking in India starting February 23.

Currently, you can pre-reserve a unit until February 21 by paying a token amount of Rs 1,999 through Samsung India’s e-Store and Samsung Shop App. Expectedly, those who pre-reserve a Galaxy S22 series phone in advance will get first access to also pre-book their preferred model (February 23 onwards). This will also make you eligible for a Galaxy SmartTag tracker accessory worth Rs 2,699 at no extra charge.

We’re assuming there will be more clarity on availability/shipping as soon as pre-bookings start. Some online reports suggest Samsung might start sales sometime in mid-March. The Galaxy S22 series will be available in select markets starting as early as February 25 in the case of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ have a shipping date of March 11 in some markets.

Here’s a quick roundup of Samsung Galaxy S22 series India prices:

Galaxy S22 (8GB/128GB): Rs 72,999

Galaxy S22 (8GB/256GB): Rs 76,999

Galaxy S22+ (8GB/128GB): Rs 84,999

Galaxy S22+ (8GB/256GB): Rs 88,999

Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB/256GB): Rs 1,09,999

Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB/512GB): Rs 1,18,999

The 12GB/512GB version of S22 Ultra will come in Burgundy and Phantom Black. The 12GB/256GB model will come in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White. The S22+ and S22 will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green.

