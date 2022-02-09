Samsung Galaxy S22 series launched; flagship S22 Ultra gets Note-like design, S-Pen and 45W fast charging: Specs, prices

Samsung had promised to bring many “noteworthy” features to the Galaxy S22 series and that indeed seems to be the case.

Samsung at its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, today, launched its next generation of Galaxy S phones, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22. Days ahead of launch, Samsung had promised to bring many “noteworthy” features to the Galaxy S22 series—particularly the S22 Ultra— hinting that it would merge the Note lineup with these phones (obviously, this would also mean the end of the Galaxy Note as we know it) and that is indeed the case.

The S22 Ultra design seems heavily inspired by the Note 20 Ultra. The stylus—S-pen—is now more deeply integrated with the “Galaxy S” experience with its own housing to securely stash it when you’re done using it. The contour-cut aesthetic, seen on the S21 Ultra, is also gone in this generation. There are hardware upgrades, as expected, but the big new update is that Samsung will now sell the S22 Ultra with up to 1TB storage. There is also faster charging, this time. The S22+ and S22 also see a slightly refreshed design from last year. They boast more or less the same specs but there are some differences.

Let’s take a look at each of these phones individually now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra full specifications:

The S22 Ultra has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1440p resolution (3080x1440p) and variable 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate. The panel can top 1750nits brightness, supports up to 240Hz touch sampling (in game mode), and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. There is a punch hole cut-out at the centre of the display. This houses a 40MP (f/2.2) selfie camera. Biometrics are handled by an ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

Samsung will expectedly offer this phone with either an Exynos 2200 or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip in different markets. There will be four configurations available—8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB.

The S22 Ultra runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1. It will get 4 major OS updates and 5 years of security updates, Samsung has confirmed.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

On to the cameras, the S22 Ultra has four of those on the back—a 108MP main sensor that sits behind an optically stabilised f/1.8 lens, a 12MP sensor behind an ultrawide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view, a 10MP sensor behind an optically stabilised f/2.4 aperture 3x telephoto lens, and another 10MP periscope-style 10x zoom camera.

Under the hood, the S22 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired and 15W wireless charging. Wireless powershare is also available for charging other compatible devices wirelessly.

Rest of the ensemble is textbook Samsung. There is IP68 dust and water resistance (even the bundled S-Pen gets this), dual stereo speakers, and a dual-SIM slot along with support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and ultra-wideband (UWB).

The S22 Ultra weighs 229g and measure 8.9mm in thickness. It will be available in phantom black, white, burgundy, and green colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ full specifications:

The Galaxy S22+ comes with a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1080p resolution (2340x1080p) and variable 10Hz-120Hz refresh rate. Like the S22 Ultra, the S22+’s panel can also peak 1750nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. You also get a hole punch cut-out at the centre— with a 10MP (f/2.2) camera – and an ultrasonic fingerprint reader for biometrics.

Core hardware and software will remain same as the S22 Ultra. The S22+ will be offered in two configurations—8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The battery here is a 4,500mAh with fast charging stats similar to the S2 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22+

The S22+ has three cameras on the back—a 50MP main sensor that sits behind an optically stabilised f/1.8 lens, a 12MP sensor behind an ultrawide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view, and another 10MP sensor behind an optically stabilised f/2.4 aperture 3x telephoto lens.

Rounding off the package are IP68 dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers, and a dual-SIM slot along with support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and ultra-wideband (UWB).

The S22+ weighs 196g and measure 7.6mm in thickness. It will be available in phantom black, white, pink gold, and green colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S22 full specifications:

The S22 comes with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1080p resolution (2340x1080p) and variable 10Hz-120Hz refresh rate. It can peek 1500nits. There is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a hole punch cut-out at the centre— with a 10MP (f/2.2) camera – and an ultrasonic fingerprint reader for biometrics.

Core hardware and software, again, is shared with the S22 Ultra. The S22 will also be offered in two configurations like the S22+—8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The battery here is a 3,700mAh with 25w fast wired and 15W wireless charging. Wireless powershare is available.

The S22+ has the same triple rear cameras as the S22+.

It, too, will be available in the same colours as the S22+. The phone weighs 168g and measures 7.6mm. It has IP68 dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers, and a dual-SIM slot along with support for 5G, and Wi-Fi 6.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra versus Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22 Dimensions 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9mm, 229g 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6mm, 196g 70.6 x 146 x 7.6mm, 168g Display 6.8-inch 1440p Dynamic AMOLED 2X with variable 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate 6.6-inch 1080p Dynamic AMOLED 2X with variable 10Hz-120Hz refresh rate 6.1-inch 1080p Dynamic AMOLED 2X with variable 10Hz-120Hz refresh rate Processor Exynos 2200/Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Exynos 2200/Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Exynos 2200/Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM/Storage 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 12GB/1TB 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB Rear cameras 108MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto, 10MP periscope telephoto 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto Front camera 40MP 10MP 10MP Battery capacity 5,000mAh 4,500mAh 3,700mAh Charging 45W fast wired/15W wireless 45W fast wired/15W wireless 25W fast wired/15W wireless

Samsung Galaxy S22 series prices, availability

The Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $1,199 (roughly Rs 89,800). The Galaxy S22 starts at $799.99 (roughly Rs 60,000). The S22+ at $999.99 (roughly Rs 75,000). They will be available in the US starting February 25. India prices and availability details are yet to be announced.

