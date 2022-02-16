Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch on February 17; price to start at Rs 75,000

The series spawns three models: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S22 series in India on February 17. The South Korean major is hosting a virtual event to announce the price and launch offers on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 (there is no word on the Galaxy Tab S8 series at the time of writing). The event will be livestreamed across Samsung’s social media channels including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube starting 12:30pm.

The Galaxy S22 series will start at around Rs 75,000 in India, Financial Express Online had reported exclusively yesterday. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung’s latest and greatest flagship phone that bundles a stylus—the S-pen—and other top-tier specs, will start at around Rs 1,10,000.

The Galaxy S21 series started at Rs 69,999 (Galaxy S21). The Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra meanwhile set you back by Rs 81,999 and Rs 1,05,999, at launch. The pricing of the Galaxy S22 series—evidently—will be slightly higher. Globally, the Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $1,199 (roughly Rs 89,800). The Galaxy S22 starts at $799.99 (roughly Rs 60,000). The S22+ at $999.99 (roughly Rs 75,000).

Pre-reservations for the Galaxy S22 series is already live. This will be available until February 21 giving potential buyers a chance to not only get first access to these devices and launch offers, but also make them eligible to get a Galaxy SmartTag tracker accessory worth Rs 2,699 at no extra charge.

“Consumers who have pre-reserved Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, and/or Galaxy S22 will be eligible for all pre-booking offers along with a free Galaxy SmartTag,” Samsung said in a statement sent over email today.

