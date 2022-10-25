Samsung Galaxy S22 series gets One UI 5.0 update: Check features, availability, and more

South Korean company, Samsung has started rolling out its new One UI 5.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The company had earlier released the beta versions of its new One UI update. The update comes with the firmware number S90xEXXU2BVJA and has the October patch.

The all-new One UI update is based on Android 13. The company is slowly rolling out the update and there is a chance that not all users will get the update on their Samsung Galaxy S22 series in one go.

In order to check if you have received the update, here’s how you can check for the One UI 5.0 update.

Go to Settings.

Click on Software Update.

If the update has been rolled out it will show.

You can then Download and Install it.

If the software update still doesn’t show then users will have to wait for a future update.

The all-new One UI 5.0 update comes with several changes along with tools and options for customisation. Here’s a list of all the changes:

One UI 5.0 update has come with a visual overhaul. Users will now get new app icons and illustrations. The update has also introduced minor enhancements to Android’s colour palette which will match the system’s UI colour based on the wallpaper.

The company has also introduced animations and transition effects which will improve the overall experience of the user.

Users will also be able to customise their lock screen, add more wallpapers and set a different background for each one of them.

The software update has introduced new stacked widgets on the home screen, similar to what happened with iOS 15.

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) has also been introduced to the Gallery app which will recognize text in images, and allow users to copy and paste it into other apps.

Another thing which has been added to the update is gestures, which will allow users to swipe up with two fingers to open a split screen. Users will be able to full-screen to pop-up view by swiping to the centre with one finger from either corner of the screen.

With One UI 5, users will be able to add a watermark in the corner of their photos. They will also get the option of customisation of information on the watermark.

ALSO READ | Samsung One UI 5 feature guide: Everything to know about upcoming software update for Galaxy devices