Galaxy S22 series price in India starts at Rs 72,999. Tab S8 series starts at Rs 58,999.

Samsung started selling the new Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series in India starting today, March 11. The Galaxy S22 series boots three models—the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 series price in India starts at Rs 72,999. The Tab S8 series, also, has three models. These are the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The Tab S8 series starts at Rs 58,999. The Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra will be available across Samsung.com, Samsung exclusive stores, leading online portals, and retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series India prices

The S22 and S22+ will be available in two configurations–8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The S22 Ultra will also have two variants–12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB. Here are the prices:

— Galaxy S22: Rs 72,999 (8GB/128GB), Rs 76,999 (8GB/256GB)

— Galaxy S22+: Rs 84,999 (8GB/128GB), Rs 88,999 (8GB/256GB)

— Galaxy S22 Ultra: Rs 1,09,999 (12GB/256GB), Rs 1,18,999 (12GB/512GB)

The S22 Ultra will come in Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Burgundy colourways. The S22+ and S22 will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series India prices

The Tab S8 and Tab S8+ will be available in 8GB/128GB configuration with Wi-Fi and 5G. The Tab S8 Ultra will come with 12GB/256GB with Wi-Fi and 5G options. Here are the prices:

— Galaxy Tab S8: Rs 58,999 (8GB/128GB/Wi-Fi), Rs 70,999 (5G)

— Galaxy Tab S8+: Rs 74,999 (8GB/128GB/Wi-Fi), Rs 87,999 (5G)

— Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Rs 1,08,999 (12GB/256GB/Wi-Fi), Rs 1,22,999 (5G)

The Tab S8 Ultra will come in Graphite colourway. The Tab S8+ and Tab S8 will be available in Graphite, Pink Gold, and Silver.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series offers

Galaxy S22 Ultra buyers will be eligible to get a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 worth Rs 26,999 for just Rs 2,999. Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 buyers can get Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds worth Rs 11,999 for Rs 2,999.

If you happen to be an existing Galaxy S or Galaxy Note series device owner, Samsung will give you an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 on purchase of Galaxy S22 series. The company will also offer up to Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus on other devices. Purchase made through Samsung Finance+ will be available for a cashback of Rs 5,000 separately.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra buyers will be eligible to get a keyboard cover worth Rs 22,999 for just Rs 11,500. Galaxy Tab S8+ buyers will be eligible to get a keyboard cover worth Rs 12,499 for just Rs 6,250. Galaxy Tab S8 buyers will be eligible to get a keyboard cover worth Rs 9,399 for just Rs 4,700.

Additionally, HDFC Bank card users can avail cashback of Rs 10,000 on Tab S8 Ultra, Rs 8,000 on Tab S8+ and Rs 7,000 on Tab S8.

