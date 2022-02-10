Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series India launch soon; pre-reservations now open

The Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series will be available in select markets starting February 25.

Hot on the heels of launching them globally, last night, Samsung has opened pre-reservations for the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series in India hinting at their imminent launch soon.

Note that Samsung isn’t sharing pricing, configuration, or even availability details, just yet, but you can pre-reserve a unit of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 now, until February 21.

Potential buyers can pre-reserve a unit in advance by paying a token amount of Rs 1,999. Pre-reserving a unit will not only help buyers get first access to these devices, but it will also make them eligible to get a Galaxy SmartTag tracker accessory worth Rs 2,699 at no extra charge. Pre-reservations can be availed through Samsung India’s e-Store and Samsung Shop App.

The Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series will be available in select markets starting February 25. The Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $1,199 (roughly Rs 89,800). The Galaxy S22 at $799.99 (roughly Rs 60,000) while the S22+ at $999.99 (roughly Rs 75,000).

The Tab S8 Ultra starts at $1,099.99 (roughly Rs 82,500), the Tab S8+ for $899.99 (Rs 67,500 roughly), while the Tab S8 will start at $699.99 (roughly Rs 52,500).

India pricing and exact availability details are yet to be announced.

Be sure to read more about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series here and the Galaxy Tab S8 series here.

