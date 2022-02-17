Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra launched in India: Check prices, full specifications

The Galaxy S22 price in India starts at Rs 72,999. The S22+ starts at Rs 84,999. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will set you back by Rs 1,09,999 at least.

Samsung launched its new slate of premium Galaxy S phones, aka the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra in India today, February 17. The three phones were announced just a week ago – alongside the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup— during Galaxy Unpacked which is to say, Samsung has been quick to bring them to the Indian market. Pre-reservations for the phones have been live for some time, leading into today’s formal launch.

The Galaxy S22 price in India starts at Rs 72,999. The S22+ starts at Rs 84,999. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung’s latest and greatest flagship phone that bundles a stylus—the S-pen—and other top-tier specs will set you back by Rs 1,09,999 at least.

Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra India prices

The S22 and S22+ will be available in two configurations–8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The S22 Ultra will also have two variants–12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB. Here are the prices:

— Galaxy S22: Rs 72,999 (8GB/128GB), Rs 76,999 (8GB/256GB)

— Galaxy S22+: Rs 84,999 (8GB/128GB), Rs 88,999 (8GB/256GB)

— Galaxy S22 Ultra: Rs 1,09,999 (12GB/256GB), Rs 1,18,999 (12GB/512GB)

The S22 Ultra will come in Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Burgundy colourways. The S22+ and S22 will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green.

Samsung hasn’t shared general availability details at the time of writing.

To recall, the Galaxy S21 started at Rs 69,999. The Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra meanwhile set you back by Rs 81,999 and Rs 1,05,999 at least.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series prices compared

8GB/128GB 8GB/256GB 12GB/256GB 12GB/512GB Galaxy S22 Rs 72,999 Rs 76,999 Galaxy S22+ Rs 84,999 Rs 88,999 Galaxy S22 Ultra Rs 1,09,999 Rs 1,18,999

Samsung Galaxy S22 series full specs and features

Breaking with convention, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip in India. The three phones will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.1 and get four major OS updates and five years of security updates, Samsung has confirmed.

Galaxy S22 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip in India.

Galaxy S22 Ultra specs | The S22 Ultra has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X LTPO display with a 1440p resolution (3080x1440p) and variable 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate. The panel can top 1750nits brightness, supports up to 240Hz touch sampling (in game mode), and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. There is a punch hole cut-out at the centre of the display. This houses a 40MP (f/2.2) selfie camera. Biometrics are handled by an ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

It has four cameras on the back—a 108MP main sensor that sits behind an optically stabilised f/1.8 lens, a 12MP sensor behind an ultrawide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view, a 10MP sensor behind an optically stabilised f/2.4 aperture 3x telephoto lens, and another 10MP periscope-style 10x zoom camera.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra revisited: Galaxy S22 Ultra better be this good

Under the hood, there is a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired and 15W wireless charging. Wireless powershare is also available for charging other compatible devices wirelessly.

Rounding off the package are IP68 dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers, and a dual-SIM slot along with support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and ultra-wideband (UWB).

Galaxy S22+ specs | The S22+ has a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1080p resolution (2340x1080p) and variable 48Hz-120Hz refresh rate. Like the S22 Ultra, the S22+’s panel can also peak 1750nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. You also get a hole punch cut-out at the centre— with a 10MP (f/2.2) camera – and an ultrasonic fingerprint reader for biometrics. The battery here is a 4,500mAh with fast charging stats similar to the S22 Ultra.

The S22+ has three cameras on the back—a 50MP main sensor that sits behind an optically stabilised f/1.8 lens, a 12MP sensor behind an ultrawide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view, and another 10MP sensor behind an optically stabilised f/2.4 aperture 3x telephoto lens.

Like the S22 Ultra, the S22+ also has IP68 dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers, and a dual-SIM slot along with support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and ultra-wideband (UWB).

Galaxy S22 specs | Last but not the least, the S22 comes with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1080p resolution (2340x1080p) and variable 48Hz-120Hz refresh rate. It can peek 1300nits. There is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, a hole punch cut-out at the centre— with a 10MP (f/2.2) camera – and an ultrasonic fingerprint reader for biometrics. The battery here is a 3,700mAh with 25w fast wired and 15W wireless charging. Wireless powershare is available.

The S22 has the same triple rear cameras as the S22+. It has IP68 dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers, and a dual-SIM slot along with support for 5G, and Wi-Fi 6.

Also Read | Samsung to offer up to 5 years of software updates to these devices: Check full list here